Friday, February 17, 2023
HomeNews ReportsMEA launches mPassport Police App, police verification process to become faster
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

MEA launches mPassport Police App, police verification process to become faster

Verification using tablets will reduce the verification time from 15 days to five days, effectively reducing the passport issuance timeline by ten days, according to the release by Delhi's Regional Passport Officer, Abhishek Dubey.

ANI
MEA launches mPassport Police App
Representational image, via The Indian Express
3

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday introduced the ‘mPassport Police App’ to streamline and expedite the process of police verification of passport issuance.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday dedicated 350 mobile Tablets to personnel of Delhi Police Special Branch, on the occasion of the force’s Raising Day. These devices will now enable the entire process of police verification and submission reports to become paperless, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs Regional Passport Office (RPO), Delhi on Friday.

Verification using tablets will reduce the verification time from 15 days to five days, effectively reducing the passport issuance timeline by ten days, according to the release by Delhi’s Regional Passport Officer, Abhishek Dubey.

RPO Delhi in a tweet on Friday said the office is committed to efficient service delivery and Digital India. The mPassport Police App will reduce the verification time to 5 days.

“Hon’ble [email protected] has dedicated 350 Mobile Tablets to personnel of Spl. Branch/Delhi Police. With these tablets, the entire process of passport application verification will become digital and paperless and verification time will be reduced to 5 days,” the Delhi Police tweeted on Thursday.

Shah on Thursday tweeted in Hindi: “Launched the Passport Mobile Application for quick verification of passports. Having digital verification will save time as well as bring transparency to police investigations.”

“These steps taken today are important efforts in the direction of the Police Technology Mission of Modi-ji for smart policing,” the minister further wrote.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspolice verification, passport police, MEA passport
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
619,793FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com