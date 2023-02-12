PM modi to travel 10800 km, attend 10 rallies in just 90 hours

From Maharashtra to Tripura to Karnataka to Rajasthan to Delhi: How Prime Minister's 90 hour itinerary looks like.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be covering over 10800 km and participating in 10 public meetings between February 10 and February 13, reported The Times of India.

On Friday (February 10), the 72 year old PM travelled to Lucknow from the National Capital and attended the inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit. He then flew to Mumbai, flagged off the Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai- Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Vakola-Kurla and MTNL-LBS elevated corridor arms on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road and 2 vehicular underpasses at Kurar and Malad. It must be mentioned that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are scheduled to be held later this year.

The Indian Prime Minister also inaugurated the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah, an educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community, in Marol in Mumbai. Thereafter he flew back to Delhi and covered 2700 km in this process.

On Saturday (February 11), PM Modi headed to the poll-bound Northeastern State of Tripura and addressed two public meetings in Radhakishorepur and Ambassa. He covered 3000 km on that day.

On Sunday (February 12), the Indian Prime Minister will kick off year-long celebrations for the 200th birth anniversary of Dayanand Saraswati at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the National Capital.

He will then head out to Dausa in Rajasthan and lay the foundation stone of road projects worth more than ₹18100 crores. He will also inaugurate the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (first completed section) of the Sohna-Dausa stretch.

Later in the day, PM Modi will reach Bengaluru and thus cover 1750 km in this process. On Monday (February 13), he will inaugurate Aero India 2023 in the city and then address a public rally in Tripura’s capital city, Agartala. He will then head back to Delhi and cover 3350 km on the day.

Thus, PM Modi will cover 10 public meetings, launch development initiatives and travel over 10800 km within just 90 hours.