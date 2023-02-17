Mahashivratri, which essentially translates to ‘the great night of Shiva’, is considered one of the most auspicious festivals in the country.

On the same occasion, as many as 21 lakh earthen lamps will be lit on various ghats of the Shipra river on Mahashivratri tomorrow. “We will try to create a world record by lighting 21 lakh earthen lamps. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also attend the event,” said State Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday.

It is celebrated annually with much fervour and excitement across India. This year Mahashivratri will be observed on February 18, 2023. So, get ready to hear ‘Har Har Mahadev chants on this day.



It’s believed that while there is a Shivratri every lunisolar month of the Hindu calendar, the Mahashivratri, happens only once every year, in February/March, when winter comes to an end and spring and summer begin.

Out of the 12 Shivratris observed in any given year, Mahashivratri is considered especially auspicious, as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which in essence means the male and feminine energies that keep the world in balance. Shiva and Shakti are revered as the embodiment of love, power, and oneness.

To protect the entire world from the evil effects, Shiva drank the entire poison and held it in his throat instead of swallowing it. Due to this, his throat became blue and hence he came to be known as Neelakantha.

Every state in the nation, including Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh or Telangana, celebrates Mahashivratri.

Shiva devotees undergo a 24-hour fast that is broken the next morning. Mahashivratri Puja, in contrast to many other festivals, is performed at night.

Devotees consume satvik foods like ragi, sabudana, fruits, and vegetables during the fast.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)