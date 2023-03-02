On Thursday, 2nd March 2023, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that everyone should feel proud of the legacy of Lord Shri Ram. Yogi Adityanath made this statement as he addressed the Uttar Pradesh state legislative council during the budget session.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “When Saint Tulsidas ji was invited to Akbar’s court, he refused to go. He had said that I have only one king – Ram. He had said I don’t consider anyone other than Ram as king. People who insult our heritage need to be recognized.”

जब संत तुलसीदास जी को अकबर के दरबार में बुलाया गया था, तब उन्होंने जाने से इंकार कर दिया था।



उन्होंने तो कहा था कि भाई! मेरे तो एक ही राजा हैं- राम।



राम के सिवाय और किसी को राजा नहीं मानता हूं: मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज pic.twitter.com/7ugIEDLFkN — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) March 2, 2023

Yogi Adityanath added, “In Uttar Pradesh, some people cursed Lord Shri Ram. Today, everyone knows what they are reduced to by the public now.”

Yogi Adityanath further said, “People used to say that not even a bird can flutter his wings in Ayodhya. Today, a grand Ram Mandir is being built in Ayodhya. In January 2024, when Ram lalla will sit again in his temple, not only India, but the whole world will be proud. We should all feel proud of the legacy of Lord Shri Ram.”

जनवरी, 2024 में जब रामलला अपने मंदिर में फिर से विराजमान होंगे, तब भारत ही नहीं, पूरी दुनिया गौरवान्वित होगी।



प्रभु श्री राम की विरासत पर हम सबको गौरव की अनुभूति होनी चाहिए: मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज pic.twitter.com/yLPs0N1NS5 — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) March 2, 2023

Earlier, while speaking in the Uttar Pradesh state legislative assembly, Yogi Adityanath said, “Socialism has not brought prosperity anywhere in the world. India does not need socialism. UP is the land of Ram Rajya and is moving ahead with this spirit. Only economic prosperity, a development-oriented society, and the creation of political integrity can bring happiness to the life of every citizen. The country will function on the principle of Ram Rajya. This Budget is going to be the foundation stone of Ram Rajya. A grand temple of Lord Ram is going to be built this year. Socialism turns the rich into the poor, the poor into slaves, and intellectuals into fools.”

Yogi Adityanath’s remarks came as a reply to the leader of the opposition in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who on 28th February 2023 said that Ram Rajya cannot be achieved without socialism. Mentioning the organized crimes in mining, forest, land, and animal trafficking during the Samajwadi Party’s regime in the state, Yogi Adityanath said, “Our government is promoting One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. It’s true, you could not give ODOP, but instead, you gave one district, one mafia.”