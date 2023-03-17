Govt announces 10% reservation, age limit relaxation, and exemption from physical test for ex-Agniveers in CISF

A week after announcing a 10 percent reservation for former Agniveers in Border Security Force (BSF), the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, March 16 announced a similar reservation for ex-Agniveers in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The ministry amended the Central Industrial Security Force Security Wing (Subordinate Ranks) Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ to implement a 10 percent reservation for ex-Agniveers in the CISF.

“In exercise of powers conferred by section 5 read with clause 9(a) of sub-section (2) of section 2 of the Central Industrial Security Forces Act, (50 of 1968), the Central Government hereby makes the following rules to further amend the Central Industrial Security Force Security Wing (Subordinate Rank) Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ Post Recruitment Rules 2010,” the MHA notice states.

The Home Ministry also notified relaxation in the upper age limit by up to five years for the first batch.

For the candidates in the first batch of ex-Agniveers, the upper age limit may be relaxed by up to five years. According to a notice released by the ministry of home affairs, 10% of the open vacancies must be reserved for former Agniveers.

The upper age limit will be flexible by up to three years for the following batches of ex-Agniveers, it stated. Ex-Agniveers will not be required to take the physical efficiency test.

“The upper age limit shall be relaxable up to five years for the candidates of the first batch of ex-Agniveers. Ten percent of the vacancies shall be reserved for ex-Agniveers,” the MHA notification reads.

Reservation for ex-Agniveers in BSF

The union ministry of home affairs recently announced that 10% of all vacancies at the Border Security Force will be reserved for the Agniveers after their terms in the army under the Agnipath scheme is over. As the tenure of the Agniveers in the Agnipath is 4 years, this will ensure that ex-Agniveers will have the opportunity to join the BSF after their tenure.

Agnipath Scheme

On June 14, 2022, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with the chiefs of three armed forces, launched the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the armed forces. Those who get enrolled in the armed forces under this scheme are called Agniveers. Enrollment under the scheme is open for both men and women for a four-year period, including the training.

The Agnipath scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the armed forces for a short period of four-year. As per the press release by the Defence Ministry, the scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed forces. While 25% of the Agniveers will be absorbed into the army permanently after the 4-year term, the rest 75% will retire.