The union ministry of home affairs has announced that 10% of all vacancies at the Border Security Force will be reserved for the Agniveers after their terms in the army under the Agnipath scheme is over. As the tenure of the Agniveers in the Agnipath is only 4 years, this will ensure that ex-Agniveers will have the opportunity to join the BSF under this reservation.

In a notification released on 6 march 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that “10 percent of the vacancies shall be reserved for Ex-Agniveers”. Apart from this, the notification also said that the first batch of Ex-Agniveers shall also receive a 5 years relaxation in the Upper Age limit, whereas the Upper age limit shall be relaxed by up to 3 years for Ex-Agniveers of other batches. The notification further said that Ex-Agniveers shall be exempted from the Physical Efficiency test.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier in June of 2022 said that 10% of vacancies in the CAPF and Assam Rifles will be reserved for those persons who have completed the four years of service under the Agnipath Scheme. This reservation was over the existing 10% quota for ex-servicemen. The ministry had also announced a five-year age relaxation for the first batch of Agniveers.

The extension of 10 per cent reservation benefits to Ex-Agniveers in the Border Security Force is a move to further reduce the anxiety about the employment of the Agnivees after the end of their terms in the army.

About the Agnipath Scheme

On June 14, 2022, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with the chiefs of three armed forces, launched the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the armed forces. Those who get enrolled in the armed forces under this scheme are called Agniveers. Enrollment under the scheme is open for both men and women for a four-year period, including the training.

The Agnipath scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the armed forces for a short period of four-year. As per the press release by the Defence Ministry, the scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed forces. While 25% of the Agniveers will be absorbed into the army permanently after the 4-year term, the rest 75% will retire.

Other benefits of the Agnipath scheme

The recruits under the Agnipath scheme, also known as Agniveers, get attractive benefits that include a customized monthly package clubbed with risk and hardship allowances as applicable in the three services. After Agniveers complete four-year of service in the armed forces, they get a one-time ‘SevaNidhi’ package that would comprise their contribution, including accrued interest thereon.

अग्निवीरों के लिए एक अच्छी pay package, 4 साल की सेवा के बाद exit पर Seva Nidhi Package एवं एक liberal ‘Death and disability package’ की भी व्यवस्था की गई है: रक्षा मंत्री — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) June 14, 2022

The benefits that the government is giving to Agniveers are attracting many young men and women to join the scheme. This move to offer a 10 per cent reservation in BSF will further add to the attraction of the scheme for the youth.