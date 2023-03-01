The Gurugram Police on Wednesday arrested a man who came in a high-end car and stole flower pots placed on the street ahead of a G20 conference. This is a day after the Police booked the man under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC.

According to a tweet shared by Times of India journalist, the accused man has been identified as Manmohan, a Gurugram resident whose car has been registered in Haryana. The Police has further seized the car of the accused and all the flower pots which the latter had stolen from the street.

The man has been arrested and pots and car seized. Identified as Manmohan. Car registration from Haryana and accused is Gurugram resident. pic.twitter.com/rIv6J6aBcS — Raj Shekhar Jha (@tweetsbyrsj) March 1, 2023

Yesterday a video had gone viral wherein two men could be seen stealing flower pots and storing them in the car. The incident reportedly took place near the Ambience Mall on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. The man who recorded the incident’s footage shared it on social media on Monday, February 27.

Gamla Chor Manmohan Yadav arrested by Gurugram police.



Police will also take action against people who were spreading rumours about Elvish Yadav. pic.twitter.com/1mebVGSpp3 — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) March 1, 2023

In the video that has now gone viral, multiple flower pots filled with in-bloom flowers are seen maintained in a place where a poster advertising the G20 conference can also be seen. Two men are seen lifting a few flower pots and loading them in their high-end SUV’s boot.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav took cognisance of the event and asked the Gurugram police to intervene and investigate the matter. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified accused under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC.

@gurgaonpolice, Kindly look into this matter. — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) February 28, 2023

However, the Police happened to identify the accused as Manmohan and arrested him on the charges of theft on March 1. Further investigations in the case are underway.