Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Gurugram man who stole flower pots arranged on Expressway for G20 event arrested by police

Police identifies, arrests VIP Gurugram man who stole flower pots arranged on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway for G20 meet
VIP man stole flower pots from street arranged for G20 meet
The Gurugram Police on Wednesday arrested a man who came in a high-end car and stole flower pots placed on the street ahead of a G20 conference. This is a day after the Police booked the man under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC.

According to a tweet shared by Times of India journalist, the accused man has been identified as Manmohan, a Gurugram resident whose car has been registered in Haryana. The Police has further seized the car of the accused and all the flower pots which the latter had stolen from the street.

Yesterday a video had gone viral wherein two men could be seen stealing flower pots and storing them in the car. The incident reportedly took place near the Ambience Mall on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. The man who recorded the incident’s footage shared it on social media on Monday, February 27.

In the video that has now gone viral, multiple flower pots filled with in-bloom flowers are seen maintained in a place where a poster advertising the G20 conference can also be seen. Two men are seen lifting a few flower pots and loading them in their high-end SUV’s boot.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav took cognisance of the event and asked the Gurugram police to intervene and investigate the matter. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified accused under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC.

However, the Police happened to identify the accused as Manmohan and arrested him on the charges of theft on March 1. Further investigations in the case are underway.

