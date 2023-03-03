The incidents of attacks against Bihari labourers in Tamil Nadu are becoming more frequent. Several Bihar leaders raised this issue in the Bihar Legislative Assembly today and slammed the Nitish Kumar-led administration over the issue. The labourers who have returned from Tamil Nadu to Bihar are on the other hand revealing the on-ground scenario there, though the DGP of Tamil Nadu has termed the torture as untrue.

Earlier, some labourers returning from Tamil Nadu to Bihar had reported that their colleagues were killed in Tamil Nadu and their dead bodies had been sent to Nawada, Lakhisarai, Jamui. Now the other Bihari migrants are striving to leave the state but no train tickets are easily available. Reports mention that family members of the labourers are scared and worried about such incidents happening in Tamil Nadu. They are praying for the safe return of their family members from the state.

Returnees from Tamil Nadu stated that an individual who spoke Hindi there had his four fingers chopped off. Similarly, 12 labourers were hanged after being locked in a room. In this way a total of 15 labourers were murdered, they said. Shravan, one of the workers, reported that the environment is terrible. Knives are being used in attacks against Biharis.

The Hindi-speaking migrant workers claim that they are beaten and assaulted even on the trains. On March 1, a few people, residents of Ranchi in Jharkhand, also returned to their homeland from Tamil Nadu. They said that the atmosphere in the South Indian state has been bad for the last 20 days. “The local people there ask others where they are from. If they tell from a Hindi-speaking state, they are abused in Tamil and beaten up. Biharis living in Tamil Nadu say they are shying away from venturing out,” one of the labourers who returned to Ranchi said.

The Stalin administration in Tamil Nadu may deny these incidents, but the latest executions express concerns about the recent deaths of migrant workers. Two young people were reported dead and two more were injured in the vicinity of the Sikandra police station. Within that same period, on February 21, 2023, a sharp machete used to chop coconuts was used to kill Pawan Yadav, the son of Kameshwar Yadav, a resident of Dhadhor in Tripura.

Neeraj, who was trying to save Kameshwar Yadav, was also hit on the head with a sharp weapon. His cousin Baliraj, a resident of Bhullo, was also beaten up and seriously injured. The youth of Sikandra Ravidas Tola further died suspiciously. It is believed that the dead body of the youth was found hanging from the noose on February 26, 2023.

BJP protests in the Bihar Assembly

The Bharatiya Janata Party strongly objected to the deaths and slammed Bihar state CM Nitish Kumar over the incident. They raised the issue in the Bihar Assembly and demanded probe into the incident. The BJP leaders also walked out of the Assembly as a part of the protest.

BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal demanded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to make public the number of people from Bihar killed in Tamil Nadu. He said that he is pained by the plight of Bihari workers in Tamil Nadu.

Jaiswal said that while several Biharis are being killed in Tamil Nadu, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is going to the state and meeting the CM MK Stalin and speaking nothing about the killing of Biharis there.

According to a tweet from BJP Legislator Umakant Singh, 12 Bihari laborers have died and more than 50 have been hurt in Tamil Nadu. The BJP staged a walkout from the House in protest of the attack on Biharis in Tamil Nadu and urged that laborers’ safety be guaranteed as well as that the offenders be dealt with harshly. Contrarily, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is dining out while celebrating Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s 70th birthday.

Tamil Nadu Police denies incidents, calls it fake

The Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu meanwhile denied the killings and issued a statement on Thursday, March 2 claiming that Bihari migrant workers were not being attacked in Tamil Nadu. He said that he had reached out to his counterpart in Bihar, DGP RS Bhatti, and refuted the reports being shared in the media and on social media.

“The videos that are being circulated on social media are four months old and show clashes between migrant workers belonging to Bihar and Jharkhand. Another video is of a murder that took place in Coimbatore outside a court complex last month. No attacks on migrant workers have taken place in Tamil Nadu,” Babu said.

Tamil Nadu Police further tweeted saying, “Rumors are being spread on Social Media and other media platforms that North Indians and Hindi-speaking people are being assaulted in Tamil Nadu. The contents are posted without verifying the facts. Please don’t believe or spread such rumors.

One video being circulated is actually an incident involving a fight between Bihar and Jharkhand workers in Tamil Nadu, while another video is connected to an incident involving local residents of Coimbatore.

You are advised not to spread such false information, failing which legal action will be taken, it warned.