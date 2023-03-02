On 2nd March 2023, Rajasthan’s Congress MLA from the Ramgarh constituency Shafia Zubair said in the assembly that Meos, the Muslim Rajput community in Mewat, are descendants of Ram and Krishna. She said this while responding to BJP MLAs saying that Mewat is a backward area. She also demanded compensation for the families of dead cattle smugglers Junaid and Nasir of the Bhiwani case just like compensation was given to the family members of Kanhaiya Lal who was beheaded by Islamists in June 2022.

She said that the Meo Muslims may have converted to Islam, but they were originally Hindus, and they are descendants of Ram and Krishna.

Shafia Zubair said, “Meo community resides in Alwar, Bharatpur, Nuh, and in some parts of Mathura, where Krishna was born. I traced the ancestry of the community to know what our history is. The result says that we are from the lineage of Lord Krishna. Even if we have converted our religion, the blood does not change, and it belongs to Ram and Krishna.”

Shafia Zubair added, “You should all remember who Meos are (descendants of Ram- Krishna) and consider them as Mewa (dry fruits). Nobody should tell us again and again that we are backward. It has given three MLAs (Zubair, Wajid Ali from Nagar, and Zahida Khan from Kaman) and you will see where the Mewat will reach in the next 10 years.” Therefore, Mewat should not be considered a backward region, she said.

She also demanded that the budget for the region should be increased from Rs 25 crore to Rs 100 crore for the development of the region, and demanded more schools in the region.

Shafia Zubair also demanded compensation for the family members of Junaid and Nasir – the deceased in the recent Bhiwani case. She urged that the compensation for Junaid and Nasir be equal to that received by Kanhaiya Lal’s family. She said, “Different compensation was given in the Udaipur incident and different in the Nasir-Junaid murder case, why is this happening? It was a very shameful incident, but the compensation to the victims has also been given very little.” Shafia Zubair Khan earlier made it to the news when she performed Rudra Abhishek in the Pratapeshwar Mahadev temple of Amer in Rajasthan.

On February 17 this year, the Rajasthan Police reached Haryana to probe the Bhiwani case in which the charred dead bodies of ‘cattle smugglers’ Junaid and Nasir were recovered by the Haryana Police.