Thursday, March 30, 2023
HomeSportsCricketCricket: Pakistan won't play World Cup in India, wants Bangladesh or Sri Lanka to...
SportsCricket
Updated:

Cricket: Pakistan won’t play World Cup in India, wants Bangladesh or Sri Lanka to host its matches

The World Cup 2023 is slated to take place in October-November this year. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to announce the detailed schedule.

ANI
Pakistan World Cup
Image Source: Samaa TV
3

Pakistan threatened to not take part in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 scheduled to be held in India later this year if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would not allow Men in Blue to participate in Asia Cup 2023, as per a source. The Men in Green wants to play their WC matches in Bangladesh or Sri Lanka, according to a source.

The World Cup 2023 is slated to take place in October-November this year. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to announce the detailed schedule.

A PCB source told ANI, “Yes we are thinking that we will not travel to India for World Cup matches if BCCI didn’t send their team to Pakistan for Asia Cup. We want Sri Lanka or Bangladesh to host our matches, we want to play there not in India.”

According to a source, Pakistan will not come to India for World Cup and they want their matches to be hosted by Bangladesh or Sri Lanka. A few days back news came through a source that India will play their Asia Cup matches at a neutral venue and will not go to Pakistan. If India reached the final with Pakistan then it will also take part at a neutral venue.

It was also reported earlier that the Pakistan team could play its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches in Bangladesh instead of India, which is the original host of the tournament, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Discussions have taken place that could see Pakistan shifting their games to a neutral venue and Bangladesh has been proposed as the venue due to its close proximity to India.

A hybrid model for this year’s Asia Cup is being looked at as a solution. Pakistan is the original host of the Asia Cup this year, but India is likely to play their matches at a neutral venue.

The idea came on the sidelines of board meetings in Dubai. India’s presence in Asia Cup and Pakistan’s participation in the 50-over World Cup coming later was on the agenda of members from the two Boards.

Though it has only been mentioned as an option and no formal discussions have taken place on the subject, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has pointed out that India not participating in Asia Cup has a potential impact on ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will also be held in Pakistan.

The six-nation Asia Cup, which will be played in a 50-over format in the first part of September this year, has grouped India and Pakistan together with a qualifier. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are part of the other group.

Last October, the PCB was caught off guard by Jay Shah, who stated that the 2023 Asia Cup would be held in a “neutral” venue. The PCB, under the then chairman Ramiz Raja, promptly responded that Pakistan will withdraw from the competition if it was taken outside of the nation.

Last year, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairperson Jay Shah had stated that India will not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup due to security reasons and the tournament will be played at some neutral venue, which is to be decided in the second round of the Executive Board meeting of ACC members.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndia Pakistan Asia Cup
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Ram Navami procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri angers Radio Mirchi RJ Sayema, other Muslim users

OpIndia Staff -
Heavy deployment of police was done in Jahangirpuri where violent clashes took place on Hanuman Jayanti last year.
News Reports

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar cautions businessmen against funding foreign organisations that are attacking India

OpIndia Staff -
"I have a wise regard for our industrialists, they are contributing to the growth of the nation. But even the best of minds, sometimes need to be cautioned. Some of India's Billionaires and intellectuals, unmindful of consequence have fallen prey to such pernicious designs by funding these institutions," Vice President Dhankhar was quoted as saying.

From being coerced to implicate Modi to fake cases HM Amit Shah narrates how political vendetta against the then Gujarat CM panned out

Digvijay Singh thanks German Foreign Ministry for pointing out that Rahul Gandhi can still appeal against his conviction, which he hasn’t done yet

Lalit Modi to sue ‘Pappu’ Rahul Gandhi in UK court for his ‘Modi surname people are thieves’ remark, read details

Govt of Pakistan Twitter handle withheld in India

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
626,376FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com