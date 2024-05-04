On Friday (3rd May), Police arrested a 19-year-old accused named Saddam Hussein on charges of raping a minor girl for months and impregnating her in Karnataka’s Hubballi. According to the police, the accused allegedly raped the 17-year-old girl several times between 1st January this year and 3rd May. The accused had known the survivor through school, and allegedly castigated, abused, and threatened her, the police added.

According to the Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad, Renuka Sukumar, when the Police were bringing the accused, Saddam Hussein, to the Police station to complete the arrest formalities, he assaulted two Police personnel. Sukumar added that the Police fired shots in self-defense, injuring the left leg of the accused. He is currently undergoing treatment in Hospital.

#WATCH | Hubballi–Dharwad, Karnataka: On the POCSO case, Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar says, "Yesterday, to complete the arrest facilities, we were bringing the accused Saddam Hussain to the police station. He assaulted a constable and an inspector. Both of them have… pic.twitter.com/etefEbLYNZ — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2024

As per the Police Commissioner, the incident came to light on 3rd May. The victim’s family had taken their minor daughter to a hospital for ‘abdominal pain’ where the Hospital management informed them that the minor was pregnant. As per the law, they also informed the Police as it was a medico-legal case.

As per reports, the hospital authorities immediately informed the police that an incident of a minor girl being pregnant came to light. Afterward, the victim’s mother lodged a complaint, Police added. It is also alleged that the accused Saddam Hussein had threatened the mother with dire consequences if she filed a complaint against him. He also hurled casteist abuses at the victim. The accused and rape survivor had known each other from school and he allegedly raped her for over 4 months resulting in pregnancy.

According to the police, the victim’s mother alleged in her complaint that the accused was known to her daughter and that she was forced to have a physical relationship with him.

The victim’s mother said, “The accused forced my daughter to have a physical relationship and impregnated her.”

Police also said a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case had been registered since the survivor was a minor. As per reports, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act had also been invoked since the girl belonged to the Dalit community, as confirmed by the Police. However, some reports have mistakenly reported that the minor hails from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community.

Hindu advocacy groups and BJP slam Karnataka government, says Hindu girl and woman are unsafe under Congress rule

Pro-Hindu activists and BJP workers staged a protest in front of the local police station, demanding justice for the survivor and raising slogans against the Siddaraiamah-led state government.

On Saturday (4th May), the BJP launched a scathing attack on the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government stating that “there is no protection for Hindu young women and girls in Hubballi”.

Taking to X, the party wrote, “Hindu young women are today victims of the mistake of giving power to terrorists, rapists, fanatic Jihadists called brothers @INCKarnataka like the Kerala files.”

The post cited the recent murder case of Congress Councillor Niranjan Hiremath’s 23-year-old daughter Neha who was stabbed to death inside her college campus in Hubballi. The saffron party slammed the state government over the investigation in the case which is being probed by the State’s Criminal Investigation Department.

The post added, “While Neha’s murder case in Hubballi is still pending, another inhumane incident has made Kannadigas to lower their heads. If they @siddaramaiah and @Dr Parameshwara (Home Minister) do not crush the bigots immediately, the Hindus will destroy the government.”