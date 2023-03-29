An unseemly Twitter feud has broken out between the followers of Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli, and neither group seems willing to back down. With the upcoming IPL season, tensions have escalated between the two fanbases. SRK supporters have been mocking RCB’s past performances in the IPL, while Kohli’s fans have been boasting about the cricketer having more Instagram followers than the actor and mocking the cringeworthy action sequences in the actor’s latest movie, Pathaan.

SRK’s fan base got activated last week after many social media users shared a snippet from Pathaan, released on Prime Video. The users poured scorn over the actor and the movie over a particularly embarrassing action sequence where Pathaan, played by SRK, thwarts an attack by shooting down a fast-approaching missile by throwing his mobile phone at it.

Pathaan destroying a missile with the help of his mobile phone. RIP Physics pic.twitter.com/jwFS4TsciP — Conjectural Truth (@sarkarstix) March 29, 2023

The sequence attracted contempt and ridicule from several quarters, with many wondering if the movie was a comedy under the guise of an action-thriller. Since then, the SRK fan base has been extremely active on Twitter, fending off criticism levelled at the actor and the movie. As a part of their efforts to defend SRK, his fan base has also been exalting the actor’s contribution to the Indian film industry and hailing him as one of the greatest Indians of all time.

At the same time, as IPL is just days away, loyal fan armies of cricketers have also become quite active on Twitter. Virat Kohli, a prolific Indian batsman, also has an army of faithful supporters who aggrandise him and hail him as the greatest Indian throughout history.

While it’s impossible to determine who has the greatest legacy- SRK or Virat Kohli – the fan rivalry has turned it into an unsightly spectacle, with insulting remarks, name-calling, foul language, and personal attacks being exchanged between the opposing groups. The entire situation is completely irrational, with fans throwing out arbitrary facts and using them as evidence of their idols’ popularity.

Kohli fans pointed out that his Instagram followers count is much higher than SRK’s count.

srk fans say Virat fans only in india yeh dekhle mc🤡 pic.twitter.com/yH03SX6vdU — Ayush⚡️ (@Viratian_fire) March 27, 2023

SRK supporters responded by saying Ananya Pandey’s IPL legacy is better than Kohli’s, sharing pictures of the actor with an IPL trophy won by SRK-owned IPL team KKR.

Ananya Pandey has a better legacy in IPL than VIRAR DOMBIVALI , sit down kid. https://t.co/gsEmlhvfc4 pic.twitter.com/9yjDaROrRk — Pratap (@pratmist) March 27, 2023

A Twitter user said Kohli’s magnificent 82 unbeaten against Pakistan in the World Cup is bigger than what SRK did in his entire 57 years of existence on earth.

Forget IPL and WC trophy



Kohli’s 82* vs pak is bigger than anything srk did in his 57yrs of life https://t.co/vDiOzjD4BD pic.twitter.com/O2O0tdLoUh — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) March 27, 2023

The reference to SRK was enough to trigger his fan base, who went on a tweet spree mocking and ridiculing Virat Kohli.

An SRK supporter shared the iconic scene from Swades where the actor sees a child vending water in an earthen pot for twenty-five paise. Upon finally taking a sip from the earthen pot and tasting the water from his homeland, everything changes for him. He decides to prolong his stay in the village and initiates a path towards development. The Twitter user said the single scene is bigger than Virat Kohli’s entire career.

And since then the fan bases of the two celebrities are engaged in a bitter spat on Twitter.

Best Actor Best Cricketer.

SRK not found Kohli at top pic.twitter.com/CRlwRGBqlQ — Pankaj Msdian (@Dhoni_Gawd) March 28, 2023

SRK was never this big like Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/eD36XX6Z5Y — Kevin (@imkevin149) March 27, 2023

The fight has taken an ugly turn, with some of the meanest memes being exchanged between the fighting sides.

Kohli if he takes Srk if he starts

up acting playing cricket pic.twitter.com/M1OLUcmZT4 — ad (@82AtTheG) March 27, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan Virat Kohli

Owner of Gets Owned by

5 Cricket Every Cricket

Teams Team pic.twitter.com/W2vkOqmN4S — 𝙎𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙚𝙩 ♔︎ (@KnightOfEden_) March 28, 2023

#SRK Vs #ViratKohli Net Worth:-



SRK : $735 MILLION



VIRAT KOHLI : $122 MILLION



SRK’s net worth is 6x more than Virat’s #SRK can buy virat 1000 times in ipl auction and make him play for #KKR



Nobody knows cricket except a few countries who participate in it ..😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lQCCQ62Yf3 — SRK’sMjolnir🔥⚒️ (@SrkMjolnir) March 27, 2023

There seems no end to the ongoing spat between Kohli and SRK supporters, with each side using personal, insulting, churlish, and mean remarks to mock their opponents and assert the supremacy of their respective idols.

We still are slight clueless as why it is SRK and Kohli because one is an actor and other is a cricketer and a fight between their fanbases would be a fight between apples and oranges. Maybe with cricket world cup coming up soon and Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan slated to be released soon, one hopes more fanbases get active.