Sohil Harun Sayyed, a gym trainer in Udhana, Surat, was thrashed by a group of people after he harassed a Hindu woman in a local gym. The Police were also called by the locals, who then arrested the accused based on the complaint filed by the family members of the woman.

The incident is said to have happened on March 10. A Hindu female who was visiting the gym provided Sohil with her phone number for registration purposes. However, he made repeated calls and sent her obscene texts. Later, the woman blocked his contact but the accused continued to harass her through other social media platforms. He continued to message her on Instagram and harassed her even more.

According to the reports, the trainer was then held by several people including the woman’s family members, and was beaten by them for harassing her. The locals also called the Police station after which he was arrested. The accused was arrested based on the molestation complaint filed by the family members of the woman.

The accused was beaten with sticks, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

सूरत :

जिम ट्रेनर की धुनाई.



जिम आती लड़की को छेड़ने का था मामला.



कुछ लोग जिम के बाहर आये ट्रेनर को बाहर बुलाया गया और धुनाई कर दी.



लड़की ने जिम ट्रेनर के ख़िलाफ़ दर्ज कराया मामला.जिम ट्रेनर की गिरफ़्तारी.



घटना वैसे 10 मार्च की है लेकिन तस्वीरें आज सामने आयी. pic.twitter.com/Z136mcPUV9 — Janak Dave (@dave_janak) March 13, 2023

Reports also mention that the woman initially informed her family members about the harassment. She said that the gym trainer was repeatedly messaging her after which her father approached the gym trainer and warned him. However, as Sohil Harun Sayyed continued to harass the woman on Instagram, the locals, including family members of the woman, gathered and trashed the accused. Later the police were called and the accused was arrested.