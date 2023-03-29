Watch: Sonia Gandhi’s ex-MP son Rahul ignores P Chidambaram’s MP son Karti while entering Parliament

On Wednesday, former MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi happened to ignore his party colleagues while entering the Parliament building. Gandhi neglected Congress MP Karti Chidambaram as the latter greeted him at the entrance of the parliament building in Delhi. Chidambaram who was wearing a black shirt and Veshti was paid no attention when he extended his hand to greet Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi simply turned his face in the opposite direction and walked away into the parliament.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Parliament to attend the meeting of Congress MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at the CPP office. pic.twitter.com/moSJUc6oXP — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

The incident happened when the Congress leader arrived at the Parliament to attend the meeting of Congress MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at the CPP office.

The video of the incident went viral over social media where netizens mocked Gandhi for holding to his arrogant attitude even after he was disqualified as an MP last week.

“Oh man what a tight slap for Karti Chidambaram. He was even wearing a Black shirt for Pappu. Sad Life!,” tweeted Arun Pudur. Meanwhile, another Twitter user said, “No grace or civility even when chips are down. Sonia must be proud of her upbringing.”

Oh man what a tight slap for @KartiPC . He was even wearing Black shirt for Pappu 🥲



Sed Life! — Arun Pudur (@arunpudur) March 29, 2023

No grace or civility even when chips are down. Sonia must be proud of her upbringing https://t.co/N9I273nOMj — INDIRA ഇന്ദിര 🇮🇳 (@IndiraDeepak17) March 29, 2023

However, Karti Chidambaram seemed confused as Gandhi ignored his extended hand and walked away inside the Parliament building. He walked a bit further and then looked back probably wondering why was he ignored by the Congress leader in that manner.

Some even shared memes of the awkward moment, adding music to the video.

Karti PC @KartiPC used his phone soon after Rahul Gandhi did not even smile at him.



This was his ringtone at that time.. pic.twitter.com/rWQi30Tij3 — இந்தா வாயின்கோ – Take That (@indhavaainko) March 29, 2023

Karti Chidambaram looking behind at Rahul Gandhi after he was ignored

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha last week after he was convicted by the Surat Court in a criminal defamation case. Gandhi had caused insult to the community with ‘Modi’ surname in a speech in 2019. In an election rally, he had asked why everyone with the Modi surname is a thief, mentioning Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi.

Following conviction, Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha under section 8(3) of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951, which states that any MP or MLA convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years shall be disqualified from the date of conviction.

Notably, several Congress leaders including youth leaders objected to Gandhi’s disqualification and led protests in Delhi last week. Many of these leaders were detained by the Delhi Police. Later on Monday, prominent Congress leaders wore black clothes in protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Some other opposition leaders also chose to wear black in support of Gandhi.

Karti Chidambaram who is the Member of Parliament for Sivaganga also could be seen wearing black but for some reason was snubbed by Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.