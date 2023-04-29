On Friday, April 28, the Delhi Police registered a case in connection with a viral video of a man allegedly masturbating inside the Delhi metro. The action was taken hours after the video of the despicable incident went viral on social media.

According to reports, a senior police officer privy to the case said that the Delhi police has taken suo motu action and registered a case under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the IPC. The investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

Meanwhile, responding to the incident, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Friday announced that it will intensify the number of flying squads comprising Metro and security staff to monitor commuters’ behaviour and necessary action under relevant provisions of the law will be taken when required.

“We request the commuters to conduct themselves responsibly while travelling by Metro. If the other commuters notice any objectionable behaviour, they should immediately report the matter on the DMRC Helpline detailing the corridor, station, time etc. “DMRC will intensify the number of flying squads comprising Metro and security staff to monitor such behaviour in the Metro and necessary action under relevant provisions of law shall be taken,” it tweeted.

On April 28, two clips of sexual activities by men in metro trains went viral on social media. In one 0.15-second viral clip, a man sitting on a seat inside a metro train could be seen masturbating while watching something on his phone. A couple who was seen seated next to this man got up and went away but he continued indulging in the reprehensible act unperturbed. Another commuter sitting before the man apparently shot the video on his phone.

A closer look at the video confirmed that it was certainly from the Delhi metro. When the camera panned towards the right for a moment, the words ‘Delhi Cantt’ could be seen on the digital screen inside the metro coach, which meant that the next station of the train was the Delhi Cantonment metro station. Therefore, it was a metro train on the Pink line of the Delhi metro.

In one video, a man was seen performing oral sex on another man inside a metro train, however, the identity of the metro train could not be determined.