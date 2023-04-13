On the 324th anniversary of Khalsa creation, a look back at why it was formed by Guru Gobind Singh

People around the world are celebrating Baisakhi, the festival of harvest. On this auspicious day, the tenth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, laid the foundation of Khalsa. The aim behind the formation of Khalsa was to create ideal people who would be perfect in every way including devotion (Bhakti) and strength (Shakti). Furthermore, the idea of charity (Deg) and sword (Tegh) was embedded in the image of Sikhs to show that Sikhs will behave as per the situation.

The Khalsa is supposed to be a combination of a saint, a soldier, and a scholar. A Khalsa has high morals and excellent character. Both men and women belonging to Khalsa are trained to be strong, courageous, learned, and wise.

The word Khalsa means ‘pure’. It is derived from the Arabic word Khalis which literally means ‘pure’ or ‘unsullied’. Khalsa word appears only once in Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji in Bhagat Kabir’s vani. It reads, “Kahu Kabir jab bhaye Khalsa prem bhagat jih jaani”, which means, Kabir says those people who know the Lord’s love and devotion are the purest.

The term was once used in one of the Hukumnamas (the written orders) of Shri Guru Hargobind Singh Ji, where he described the Sangat (group of devotees) of the eastern region as ‘Guru Ka Khalsa’ or ‘Guru’s own’. Later, it was used in a similar sense by Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji in one of his letters to the Sangat of Patna.

The eternal bond between Sikhism and the term ‘Khalsa’ was established after Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji introduced the new form of initiatory rites ‘Khande di pahul’ or ‘rites by the double-edged sword’ in 1699. He brought Sikhs under the umbrella of Khalsa, the people of Waheguru or the Supreme Lord. From that day, Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh (Hail the Khalsa belongs to the Lord God! Hail the Lord God to whoever belongs the victory!!) became an integral part of Sikhism.

Death of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

It was the death of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Guru of Sikhs, that led to the formation of Khalsa. Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji became the ninth Guru on April 16, 1664, after the death of his grand-nephew and eighth Guru of Sikhs, Shri Guru Har Kishan Ji. In 1675, Hindus of Kashmir approached Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and sought his help against the forced conversions initiated by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji went to Delhi with a delegation to meet Aurangzeb, where he challenged him that if he could convert Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji to Islam, all the Hindus in Kashmir would convert as well. Aurangzeb ordered his disciples to convert Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji at any cost. They used every possible torture to force him to convert but failed. Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was eventually tortured to death.

Three other Sikhs, Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das, and Bhai Dyal Das, who were part of his delegation, were also executed by Aurangzeb before beheading Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Gurudwara Sis Ganj and Gurudwara Rakabganj in Delhi mark the place of the beheading and cremation of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Delhi on the order of Aurangzeb.

The Birth of Khalsa

After the execution of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, his son Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji (formerly known as Gobind Rai) became the tenth and last Guru of Sikhs. At that time there was a feeling of darkness and unhappiness due to the continuous atrocities of the Mughals. He vowed to turn Sikhs from “Sparrows to Hawks”. His famous words “Chidhiya naal mai baaz ladaawan, Geedadan toh main sher banawaan, Sawa lakh se ek ladawan, Tabe Gobind Singh naam kahaawan!” literally means “I shall make sparrows fight the hawk, I shall make lions out of jackals, I will teach one man to fight 1.25 lakh, Only then will I be called Gobind Singh”.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji commanded Khalsa to use the sword only in extreme circumstances. That means, a Khalsa can draw a sword only when all peaceful methods have failed. The sword can be drawn only for self-defense and the protection of the oppressed.

When Guru Gobind Singh Ji became the leader of the Sikh community, it was shaped by three levels of authority that were Masands, Guru, and the Revealed Word. The Masands or the Guru’s deputies were responsible for local congregations. The Reveal word was the recorded scriptural text of Sikhism that served as the symbolic base. The Guru was the active central authority. Guru Gobind Singh Ji ended the authority of Masands. They were asked to either become regular members of the community or leave the fold. The idea was to embrace equality among all.

Several months before the formation of Khalsa, Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji had sent an invitation to all his followers to come to Anandpur Sahib on Baisakhi in 1699, which fell on March 30. Thousands of devotees gathered at Anandpur Sahib for the auspicious event.

Notably, Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji had not detailed his intentions to formulate Khalsa in the invite but mentioned a religious congregation. Shortly before Baisakhi, Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji abolished the institution of masands. They were basically intermediaries of Guru’s agents. Every Sangat of a different region had its own sand. In the hukumnamas of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the de-recognition of masands was mentioned. With the abolishment of the Masand system, a direct relationship between the Sangats and the Guru was formed.

On the day of Baisakhi, many came as a sign of respect to the Guru, and the rest came out of curiosity. Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji addressed the mass with the most memorable oration in Sikhism. He informed them about his mission to restore faith and preserve Dharma or righteousness.

After his address, he flashed his naked sword in the air and asked, “I need one head. Is there anyone among you who is ready to die for his faith?” The people present in the congregation were speechless. Some of them left the congregation, and others looked at each other in confusion and amazement. A few minutes later, Daya Ram, a Sikh who came to attend the congregation from Lahore, stood up and offered his head to the Guru. Guru Gobind Singh Ji asked him to follow him in a tent. After a short while, he came out with blood dripping sword. Everyone thought Daya Ram was sacrificed.

The demand was repeated four more times by Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The second Sikh who sacrificed his life was Dharam Das. The Third was Mohkam Chand, followed by two others, Sahib Chand and Himmat Rai. Everyone outside could hear the sound of ‘Thud’ from inside the tent as if their heads had fallen on the ground.

There was pin-drop silence all around. A few moments later, Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji came out. There was no sword in his hands. Five Sikhs, who were believed to be sacrificed, came out wearing decorated robes. Guru Ji announced that they were Panj Pyare or the Five Beloved Ones. They were baptized as the first five Khalsa with the administration of Amrit. He said, “From now on, the Khalsa shall be baptized with Amrit created with water stirred with a double-edged sword – Khanda while the words of Gurbani are uttered.” Today, if someone wants to get baptized in Sikhism, he or she follows the process known as ‘Amrit Chakhna’.

The Five Ks

Every Khalsa must follow Panj Kakka, or the Five Ks that, are Kesh, Kanga, Kaccha, Kara and Kirpan.

Kesh: A Khalsa is not allowed to cut the hair as it represents the natural appearance of sainthood.

Kanga: A small comb to maintain Kesh.

Kaccha: It does not specifically mean the undergarment, but it denoted the short trousers of the warrior. It also denotes celibacy.

Kara: The steel bangle represents the dedication toward the Guru. Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji had said by wearing Kara, all the fears in Khalsa would disappear.

Kirpan: The sword for defence. The word comes from Kirpa, the Sanskrit word for kindness and Aan, the Persian word for self-respect. It is the symbol of power, courage and dignity.

According to the basics of Sikhism, a true Khalsa does not discriminate or see anyone as a demeaned soul. He or she will rise in defence of the oppressed and will do charity to help the needy.