‘Hurts me to see our athletes on streets’: Neeraj Chopra, Kapil Dev extend support for protesting wrestlers

Neeraj Chopra, India's lone Olympic gold medalist in track and field, joined the wrestlers in their call for action and demanded that immediate action should be taken in the matter.

Image from Hindustan Times
Three months after they ended their sit-in protest following the formation of an oversight committee to investigate the sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, resumed their agitation last week.

On Sunday, they went back to Jantar Mantar and requested PM Narendra Modi for a meeting to talk about the serious accusations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president.

Neeraj Chopra, India’s lone Olympic gold medalist in track and field, joined the wrestlers in their call for action and demanded that immediate action should be taken in the matter.

“It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not,” he wrote.

“What’s happening should never happen. This is a sensitive issue and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served,” he added.

India’s World Cup-winning former captain Kapil Dev also posted a story on his official Instagram profile to share his support for the wrestlers. “Will they ever get justice,” he asked posting a picture of a press conference featuring Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik among others.

Source: Kapil Dev’s Instagram Account

Earlier, Ravi Dahiya, another wrestler, expressed support for his colleagues. “An army man and a sportsperson is the pride of every nation, and to respect them is the nation’s duty,” he remarked.

The Delhi Police have also received a notification from the Supreme Court about the petition filed by wrestlers against the WFI chief. The wrestlers filed a writ suit asking for the registration of an FIR against the head of WFI for sexually assaulting the female wrestlers.

The president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and former track and field athlete, PT Usha, recently stated that sportspersons protesting on the streets amounted to indiscipline and were tarnishing the image of the country.

Indian wrestlers initially took part in a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on January 19, 2023, calling for the dissolution of the WFI and a police inquiry into the accusations against its chairperson of sexually abusing female athletes. Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary of the WFI was suspended as a result of the protest.

Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of Sports had met the wrestlers and announced the creation of an oversight committee to look into the accusations. The IOA established a seven-member committee under the leadership of M C Mary Kom to look into the allegations before the wrestlers decided to end their protest.

IOA has not finished its probe into the accusations and the panel’s findings have not yet been made public. Now, the wrestlers have returned to Jantar Mantar to resume their agitation after three months, on April 23.

