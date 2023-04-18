Yogi Adityanath’s administration in Uttar Pradesh is preparing to tighten the grip on notorious offenders and goons housed in various prisons throughout the state. This happened after three misguided youths shot dead Atiq Ahmed, a gangster-turned-politician, and his brother Ashraf on Saturday night as they were being taken by police to a medical college in Prayagraj.

With the intention of attaching properties worth Rs 500 crore, the administration has already compiled a list of 61 mafias as their target. Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has not yet approved the list.

Prashant Kumar, Special DG for Law and Order, has asserted that the UP Police has compiled a list of 61 offenders in preparation for its upcoming crackdown on cattle smuggling, illegal sand mining, liquor mafia, and other organised crime groups. Some of the big names on the list include:

Sudhakar Singh, Pratapgarh

Sudhakar Singh is a liquor mafia who hails from Sultanpur. The largest illicit alcohol smuggler in Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, and the surrounding areas is Sudhakar Singh. The cops seized illicit alcohol worth millions of rupees from his home last year. Sudhakar Singh is currently incarcerated, and the police have offered a one lakh rupee reward for his capture.

Gabbar Singh, Behraich

Devendra Pratap Singh, better known as Gabbar Singh, is one of the feared mafias in Uttar Pradesh and is implicated in 56 crimes of theft, murder, dacoity, and land grabbing. In addition to being a district panchayat member, Gabbar Singh is wanted for one lakh rupees. Numerous districts, including Faizabad, Gonda, Sultanpur, Lucknow, and Bahraich, have lawsuits pending against Devendra Pratap Singh.

Guddu Singh, Kunda

Sanjay Pratap Singh, also known as Guddu Singh, is a liquor mafia who presently remains in jail and hails from Kunda in Pratapgarh. In the previous year, Hathigawa police found alcohol valued at roughly Rs 12 crore. Prior to this, police had conducted multiple searches and recovered alcohol from various locations. In each of these cases, Gaddu Singh’s name was mentioned.

Udham Singh, Meerut

During the first term of the government, Udham Singh’s name was already on the list of the top 25 criminals. His name appeared on the list once again at this point. Other than in Meerut, his goons killed people by means of extortion, dacoity, and looting in the West UP areas. He is now being held in the Unnao prison.

Yogesh Bhadaura, Meerut

Yogesh Bhadaura is Udham Singh’s main adversary; he is a known criminal from Meerut. Gang D75 is headed by Bhadaura. He resides in Meerut’s Bhadaura village. 40 cases have been filed against him in dangerous categories such as gangster, murder, abduction, and robbery. Siddharth Nagar Jail is where Bhadaura is detained.

Badan Singh Baddo

Mafia Badan Singh Baddo of Western UP is on the run after taking fashion and lifestyle cues from Hollywood stars. In several states, including UP, more than 40 instances of murder, extortion, theft, and dacoity have been filed against Baddo. He now has a 2.5 lakh reward issued for him. Baddo has not been seen since 2019. The top 25 mafias in the state are listed, and Baddo is one among them.

Ajit Chowdhary Akku

Ajit Chowdhary, a member of the Moradabad mafia who goes by the moniker “Wasuli Bhai,” is accused in 14 incidents, including extortion, murder, and robbery.

Dharmendra Kirthal

The notorious Dharmendra Kirthal of Baghpat is the subject of 49 cases, 15 of which are murder cases. The Special Task Force (STF) detained him in Dehradun in 2021.

Sunil Rathi

One of the most powerful mafias in western Uttar Pradesh is the notorious Sunil Rathi, a native of Baghpat. Rathi is incarcerated at Mandoli. Despite the change in government, Sunil Rathi was able to hold onto his power and authority in Uttar Pradesh. During the Yogi administration, he is suspected of killing Munna Bajrangi at the Baghpat prison. He is included on the top 25 mafias list as well.

Abhishek Singh Honey aka Jahar

The head of the ID-23 gang and renowned Varanasi criminal Abhishek Singh Honey, also known as Jahar. At least 20 murder, robbery, and extortion complaints have been filed in Varanasi against this Pandeypur inhabitant.

Nihal alias Bacha Pasi

D-46 gang leader Nihal Kumar alias Bacha Pasi, a resident of Dhumanganj, Prayagraj, has more than two dozen cases registered against him. He was first booked under the Excise Act. He hogged the limelight after his name appeared in the Kala Ghoda shootout in Mumbai in 2006. At present, he is on the run.

Rajan Tiwari

Rajan Tiwari was Prakash Shukla’s assistant and was originally from the Uttar Pradesh hamlet of Sohgaura in the Gorakhpur district. In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the mafia known as Rajan Tiwari’s is well-known. Rajan, a two-time member of the Bihar legislature, joined the BJP in Lucknow right before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, he was dropped amid backlash over his affiliation with the party. Rajan had previously joined the BSP in 2016.

Sudhir Kumar Singh

Sudhir Singh, a leader of the BSP and a former block chairman of Piprauli in the Gorakhpur district, has a lengthy history of criminal activity. In the most recent elections for the assembly, Sudhir ran as the BSP’s candidate in the Sahjanwan assembly district. 26 charges have been filed against him, including one for attempted murder.

Vinod Upadhyay

Vinod Upadhyay, a criminal from Gorakhpur, has 25 complaints against him in several police stations, including extortion, attempted murder, and blackmail. He is now being held at Fatehgarh Jail.

Rizwan Zaheer

Balrampur is home to former MP and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Rizwan Zaheer. Police reports indicate that 14 charges, including severe accusations like murder and rioting, have been filed against former MP Rizwan Zaheer.

Dilip Mishra

A former BSP and SP leader from Prayagraj, Dilip Mishra is now being held at the Fatehgarh Jail. As of July 12, 2010, Nand Gopal Gupta In Bahadurganj, a neighbourhood of the Kotwali city of Prayagraj, Nandi was attacked by a remote bomb concealed on a two-wheeler. Dilip Mishra was the prime suspect in this incident. The list of the top 25 mafias also included Dilip Mishra’s name.

Anupam Dubey, Farrukhabad

Anupam Dubey, the head of the BSP, is the subject of 41 lawsuits. Ramniwas Yadav, the Gursahaiganj Kotwali who was in charge of Kannauj, was shot and killed aboard a train in 1996. Anupam Dubey’s name surfaced in this murder investigation.

Haji Iqbal

Mining mafia and former MLC Haji Iqbal alias Bala, a resident of Saharanpur, is also a director of the business that acquired the three sugar mills in Lakhimpur Kheri, Gorakhpur, and Sitapur. Additionally, a case has been filed against him in Lucknow’s Gomtinagar police station under the Companies Act and other provisions.

Bachchu Yadav

In Lucknow’s Krishna Nagar, Bachchu Yadav used to sell marijuana. Later, 25 cases were filed against him, including ones for extortion and robbery. He is currently fleeing the scene.

Jugnu Walia

A resident of Chandan Nagar in Lucknow, Jugnu Walia is a close associate of the gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. He has fled and there are twelve cases against him.

Lallu Yadav

A well-known figure in the crime world is Lallu Yadav, a resident of Lucknow’s Rajajipuram neighbourhood. 12 murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession, gangster, and assault cases involve Lallu Yadav. He is currently being held in custody.

Mukhtar Ansari, Brijesh Singh, Tribhuvan Singh, Khan Mubarak, Salim, Sohrab, Rustum, Bablu Srivastava, Vlumesh Rai, Kuntu Singh, Subhash Thakur, Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, and Munir are also mentioned on the list.

A lot of criminals are also detained in Lucknow’s jails. Atiq Ahmed’s son Umar, Sanjeev Jeeva, a notorious felon from western Uttar Pradesh, Abhishek Singh alias Babu, Ehshan Ghazi, Firdaus, a criminal from Bihar, Raju alias Tauheed, Anand Prakash Tiwari, Rajesh Tomar, Javed Iqbal, and Asif Iqbal have all made the list from Lucknow’s Gosaiganj Jail.