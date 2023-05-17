Months after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended its Goshmahal MLA Tiger Raja Singh from the party in August last year, the party has decided to revoke the suspension. In a recent interview given to ABN Telugu, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the party will soon revoke Tiger Raja Singh’s suspension and bring him back to the party.

Interacting with ABN journalist on the show Open Heart With RK, the Union Minister said, “We will definitely lift the suspension, we are talking with the national leadership. They will take a decision at the right decision.”

Before this, the BJP leader was asked about some BJP leaders saying that the party does not need the support of Muslim voters, to this Reddy clarified that the BJP is not against the Muslim community adding that a significant number of Muslims are working for the party in the Old Town.

“The BJP is not anti-Muslim. The BJP solely opposes Muslim extremists and Majlis sympathizers. In the old town, the BJP has a high number of Muslims working for the party. In Kerala, a substantial number of Christians are joining the BJP. The BJP alliance parties are in power for the fifth time in Nagaland, where 85 percent of the people are Christians.”

It is pertinent to recall that on August 23, 2022, Tiger Raja Singh was suspended by the BJP for an alleged post on Prophet Muhammad. In the letter issued by the Central Disciplinary Committee of the party, it was mentioned that Raja’s views were contrary to Party’s stand on various matters, and he violated Rule XXV 10(a) of the constitution of the Party that reads, “Breach of discipline includes acting or carrying on propaganda against any program or decision of the Party.”