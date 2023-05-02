A day after cricketers Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir once again clashed during an IPL match, Congress supporters tried to use the long-running feud between the duo to get some votes for the Congress party during the Karnataka Assembly elections. The latest war of words between the two Indian stalwarts came following the conclusion of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, May 2.

The Congress supporters targeted Gautam Gambhir and alleged that the player had dragged politics into games after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party and Karnataka voters should teach Gambhir a lesson by not voting for BJP in the upcoming elections.

“Gautam Gambhir played for India. But after joining the BJP, he has degenerated into a standard political bully. What happened after yesterday’s IPL match was deplorable. Is it the forthcoming rout in Karnataka that is making BJP leaders froth at the mouth?” said the former national spokesperson of Congress, Sanjay Jha.

Further, one of the users named Archana Pawar also alleged that Gautam Gambhir had deliberately portrayed his arrogance on the field and had threatened Kannadiga’s pride. “Has Modiji given him right to do so? such player shud not be selected for any team. On May 13th, Karnataka will undoubtedly teach them a lesson,” she added in the tweet.

“BJP leader Gambhir has insulted 7 crore Kannadigas when he insulted our most beloved captain Kohli. Hope people of Karnataka give befitting reply to BJP on election day,” tweeted another supporter.

One of the Congress supporters also said that the BJP MP needed mental therapy and accused him of bullying Kohli. “This is Gautam Gambhir, BJP MP and LSG coach. This is how he is bullying and abusing Virat Kohli even after losing a match to him in his home ground. Gambhir needs some mental therapy,” the tweet read.

Shantanu, another Congress supporter alleged that the BJP MP had issued threats to the Kannadigas pride RCB’s Virat Kohli. “A BJP MP threatening Kannadigas pride RCB’s Virat Kohli. The People of Karnataka are ready to teach them a lesson on 13th May,” he said.

Viewers witnessed some ugly scenes following the conclusion of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as star RCB player Virat Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir engaged in a war of words. The duo has been fined 100 percent of their match fees for breaching the Code of Conduct during the match.

The altercation happened after RCB had bowled LSG out for 108 after scoring 126/9 in 20 overs, with KL Rahul batting through a leg injury in an unsuccessful attempt to take his side to victory. After the match ended, the two shook hands and things looked fine.

LSG opener Kyle Mayers then walked up to Kohli and started speaking something when Gambhir came and took Mayers away. A little while after this incident, visuals showed Gautam Gambhir animatedly speaking to Virat Kohli. Other players, including KL Rahul, and support staff were seen separating the two. Kohli was then seen having a lengthy chat with LSG captain KL Rahul.

Reportedly, this is not the first time that Kohli and Gambhir have come face to face in a heated exchange in an IPL match. Back in April 2013, the viewers first saw a tense face-off between the two veterans of Indian cricket during a match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and RCB.

Following his dismissal in the 10th over of the RCB innings, Kohli turned towards the pavilion before turning back in anger after something was said by the opposition fielders. Soon, people saw dramatic scenes as Kohli and Gambhir charged toward each other aggressively.

Former Word Cup Winning cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in March 2019. He cited PM Modi’s vision for the country as the reason for him joining the party.

Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Karnataka on May 10, 2023, to elect all 224 members. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on May 13, 2023.