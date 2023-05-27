Saturday, May 27, 2023
Car of Karnataka CM Siddaramiah stopped at 10 Janpath gate as Sonia Gandhi’s security fail to recognise him, video goes viral

"CM hai CM, Karnataka ka CM" (it's the CM, Karnataka CM), the journalists are heard informing after which the security personnel and the police let the car pass.

On Saturday, May 27, a video went viral on Twitter wherein Karnataka CM Siddaramiah’s car was stopped at the gates of 10, Janpath Delhi, the official residence of Congress President Sonia Gandhi. The incident happened because the security personnel failed to recognise the new CM, and he was allowed to enter the premises after some journalists present there told the cops who he was.

The video is from Friday, May 26 when Siddaramiah, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Karnataka went to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence to discuss cabinet expansion in Karnataka with Congress high command.

As can be seen in the viral video, the CM’s car accompanied by one other car is stopped at the main gate of Sonia Gandhi’s residence. The CM is seen sitting in the front left seat of the car. The person sitting in the back seat rolls down the window and provides a letter to the police and security personnel at the gate, as they are unable to recognise Siddaramiah. Some journalists present at the scene, are heard repeatedly informing the security personnel that the person sitting in the car is the CM of Karnataka.

“CM hai CM, Karnataka ka CM” (it’s the CM, Karnataka CM)”, the journalists are heard informing the security guards. They also tell them he has arrived for a meeting, after which the security personnel and the police let the car pass.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived at 10 Janpath in Delhi on May 26 to meet Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi. This was the first time Siddaramaiah met Sonia Gandhi after he took oath as Karnataka CM. He met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to discuss Cabinet expansion.

On Thursday, he met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital. Karnataka CM was accompanied by state minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, and MLA Byrathi Suresh. Siddaramaiah arrived in the national capital on May 24 to discuss Cabinet expansion with party leadership.

On May 18, CM Siddaramaiah was unanimously selected as the CLP leader in Karnataka, after the Congress party finalised their CM candidate following their victory in Karnataka Assembly polls.

On May 20, Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister, while DK Shivakumar was sworn in as his deputy.

The Congress Party won 135 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10.

