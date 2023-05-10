Wednesday, May 10, 2023
No protesting against the Congress govt, raising voice only against corruption: Sachin Pilot ahead of his Jan Sangharsh Yatra

SAchin Pilot will be taking out a Jan Sangharsh Yatra in protest against the inaction of the Rajasthan government in the alleged corruption cases during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state

Ahead of his Jan Sangharsh Yatra, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that he is not protesting against his government, but is just “raising voice” against “corruption.”

Pilot will be taking out a Jan Sangharsh Yatra in protest against the inaction of the Rajasthan government in the alleged corruption cases during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state. The five-day Jan Sangharsh Yatra that will start on May 11 will be carried out from Ajmer to Jaipur.

On being asked why he is carrying out the yatra against his own government, Pilot told ANI that he is just raising his voice against “corruption”.

“I am not protesting against my government, but just raising my voice against corruption. When we had come to power, we had promised a zero-tolerance against corruption, but no investigation was done by this government,” he said.

He refused to comment anything on how the Gandhi family regarded the issue. But when asked about the party high command’s reaction to the yatra, he said, “Congress has always had zero-tolerance against corruption and we will continue to fight against it”.

“We had come to power by fighting against corruption, but the way no action was taken against Vasundhara Raje and other leaders, I have to take the decision of carrying the Jan Sangharsh yatra,” Pilot said.

Earlier it was speculated that Pilot will go to Ajmer by car along with a huge number of supporters, but the former Deputy CM told ANI that he will be reaching Ajmer by train. He will catch the train at 8 am and will reach Ajmer at 12 noon.

Pilot will also stop at different locations during his yatra. He has affirmed receiving immense support from the public.

“The way several exams were cancelled, and medical students had to come out on the streets– there are many such issues under this government, but the Gehlot government is not paying attention to it,” he had said.

As per the sources, he will receive a grand welcome by his supporters at Ajmer railway station. He will address a public meeting where he will focus on the issues of youth. He will also highlight the corruption allegations against previous BJP government.

Pilot had held a day-long fast last month, even as the party leadership had cautioned him against it, over his demand for action by the Gehlot government for alleged corruption during the BJP rule in the state.

Both Pilot and Gehlot have taken potshots at each other in the past forcing the party leadership to intervene. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

