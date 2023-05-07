TMC leader threatens to 'rip out tongue' of protesting govt employees

On Saturday (May 6), Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Ujjal Biswas threatened government employees with physical harm if they dared to speak ill of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Come to school…dont work but still get salaries…Want to showcase your demonstration before the public…Don’t worry, we (the West Bengal government) is prepared to ensure that you can’t protest against us,” he was heard saying during a public meeting.

“This is why we called a public meeting today…We will rip out your tongue if you speak ill of Mamata Banerjee…That will be the norm from now on,” the TMC leader went on to issue a direct threat to the protestors.

The development came in the backdrop of a large-scale demonstration, carried out by the Joint Forum of State Government Employees, demanding clearance of their pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and making contractual positions permanent.

They have been protesting for over 100 days now and on Saturday (May 6), the state government employees took out a rally from Hazra More to Harish Mukherjee Street in Kolkata (near the residence of Mamata Banerjee).

Ujjal Biswas is a Member of the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal from the Krishnanagar Dakshin constituency in Nadia. He is also serving as the Acting Minister of Prisons in the State.

BJP, CPI(M) lash out at Ujjal Biswas

While speaking about the matter to ABP Ananda, BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, “In order to show allegiance to Mamata Banerjee, several Trinamool Congress leaders are making derogatory remarks and issuing threats against others.”

“This is their way of communicating to Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee that they are loyal to them,” he noted.

CPI (M) MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya had lashed out at Ujjal Biswas and accused him of winning elections by fraudulent means. “We cannot expect any ethical behaviour from him. The language used by Ujjal is uttered by goons…This cannot be the language used by an elected representative, who took the oath of the Constitution,” he emphasised. Bhattacharya also sought the expulsion of the MLA from the West Bengal Assembly.

Will beat you with a stick: TMC threatens violence

In April last year, a Trinamool Congress leader named Afroz Sarkar was seen threatening the Opposition parties with physical harm for allegedly tarnishing the image of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Besi jodi bada badi kore, kintu thanda kore dibo…Thanda korte gela kintu dandar dorkar aache (If you cross limits, then we will beat the sh*t out of you. To get people back to their senses, we need to use the stick),” he had warned.

The TMC leader further threatened, “Vesi jodi Mamata Banerjee er bepare ulto palto kotha jodi beshi bole…Tahole kintu amra rastai nambo…Ek dom danda diya thanda kore debo (If they talk ill of Mamata Banerjee, then, we will hit the streets. We will get them back to their senses by thrashing them with sticks).

Afroz Sarkar warned the Opposition, claiming that he revered the TMC supremo as his ‘mother.’ “Emon thanda korbo, je badi thake berhota parbe an (We will bring you back to senses such that you will not dare to step out of your house),” Afroz Sarkar was heard saying.