Even as the people of Karnataka continue to suffer due to the recent power tariff hikes, the CM Siddaramaiah-led government is likely to raise water tariffs as well. Following an increase in electricity bills, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) intends to approach the government with a proposal to raise the water tariff.

The BWSSB supplies water to the city from three pumping stations: Harohalli, TK Halli, and Tataguni. The BWSSB uses electricity to pump water and deliver it to households, and it at present pays to the tune of eighty crores per month.

Given the increase in power tariffs, the BWSSB has submitted a proposal to the state government seeking an increase in the water tariff in order to efficiently handle its financial affairs.

The BWSSB deems raising revenue collection as the only means to cover the hike in power tariff.

Reportedly, BWSSB officials said that the increased power tariff will cost the department an additional Rs 10-12 crore per month. This burden, however, is likely to be passed on to customers, that is the common people soon. According to BWSSB officials, the water bill will likely increase by 12-15 percent to cover the increase in power tariff.

Meanwhile, Suresh B, chief engineer at BWSSB said, “The hike in power tariffs has burdened the water board as well. There is a chance of increase in the current bill by Rs 15 crore from the three pumping stations, we have to bear the bill. So we will have to raise our revenue collection. We have no other source. We are currently deliberating on the fact that raising the water tariff is the only viable alternative. The proposal on the rate will be discussed after we get direction from our chairman.”

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka deputy CM and Bengaluru development minister, recently met with BWSSB officials and hinted at a hike in water tariff, which have not been revised since 2014. Moreover, deputy CM Shivakumar has hinted at levying a garbage tax in Bengaluru.

On the other hand, the Karnataka State Rice Millers’ Association (KSRMA) has recently indicated that rice prices in the state may be raised by three to four rupees per kilogram. “We are not the ones raising the price. The power tariff and paddy prices have both increased. The price hike will be three to four rupees per KG across all fine rice varieties,” KSRMA General Secretary S Shiva Kumar said.

Notably, on June 24, Karnataka Minister of Small-Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur admitted that the guarantee schemes announced by the party will take a direct toll on the infrastructure development within the state. The Congress Minister stated that infrastructure development in the state would be affected to some extent during the first year of the Congress government in office. He claimed that this would happen because of the guarantee schemes launched by the Siddaramaiah government.

Previously, the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCC&I) announced a “bandh” on June 22. This decision came as a response to the sudden increase in electricity prices implemented by the electricity supply companies (ESCOMs).

Earlier, OpIndia reported that the energy costs and power tariffs in Karnataka have been increased by Rs 2.89 per unit in June despite Siddaramaiah’s state government’s free electricity pledge. Now the citizens will have to pay an additional Rs 2.89 per unit if their power usage exceeds the 200 units slab while paying the power bill.