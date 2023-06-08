On 8th June 2023, the External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar addressed a special press conference on 9 years of the Modi government. In this conference, he underlined the achievements of the foreign policy adopted by the Modi government in the last 9 years and explained how the world has changed its view of looking towards India because of this policy. Dr S Jaishankar also lamented Rahul Gandhi for taking domestic politics abroad and seeking futile support from outside to achieve his desired political results in India.

Dr S Jaishankar said, “As we mark the completion of the nine years of the Modi government, I don’t feel anybody would dispute that the foreign policy is among many areas where there has been a significant transformation. It is reflected in the country’s highest standing, greater influence, bigger footprints, new concepts and stronger delivery.”

Dr S Jaishankar further said, “The world, especially the Global South, is looking at India as a development partner – as a reliable, effective development partner. The world is now looking at India not only as a collaborator but also as an economic partner. India is now becoming the fastest-growing economy in the world. In the last nine years, the country has been developing all-round.”

Dr S Jaishankar underlined how India’s growth story and foreign policy have made the world celebrate Indian culture. He said, “Today people want to listen to India and they feel that working with India will also increase their influence. Our tradition is being celebrated by the impact we are having on the world today.”

While answering a question about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi making comments about national politics in his international tours, Dr S Jaishankar said, “He (Rahul Gandhi) has a habit that when he goes out he criticizes the country, comments about our politics. The question is about what effect does it have on other countries. See, now the world is watching us. And what is the world seeing in us? The world is watching that elections are held in this country and sometimes one party wins in the elections, sometimes the other party. If there is no democracy in the country, then such a change should not come. Every election should have the same result. By the way, we know very well what will be the result of the 2024 elections.”

He added, “If you see, this narrative was first created here in our country. When it did not get any good response in the country, they took it abroad. Now he expects that the support gathered outside will work in the country. But the common man in the country does not connect with it. We have a democracy. You have your opinions, I have mine. You have a certain political view, we have our own. I don’t object to anything happening within the democracy of this country. But I don’t think that taking domestic politics abroad is in the best interests of the nation. Also, I don’t think that he will be able to build any credibility by doing so.”