Monday, June 19, 2023
HomeNews ReportsGita Press turns down Rs 1 crore cash reward included with the Gandhi Peace...
News Reports
Updated:

Gita Press turns down Rs 1 crore cash reward included with the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021

Reportedly, the publisher has suggested that the Central government should spend this cash reward on some other worthy cause. 

OpIndia Staff
Gita Press choosen for Gandhi Peace Prize 2021
Gita Press, Gorakhpur, images via ANI and Gita Press
8

On Monday, Gita Press, Gorakhpur, declined the cash reward of Rs 1 crore that is included with the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021. The publisher stated that it would only accept the citation and not the cash reward. 

Reportedly, the publisher has suggested that the Central government should spend this cash reward on some other worthy cause. 

Apart from the cash prize of Rs 1 crore, the Gandhi Peace Prize also includes a plaque and an exquisite traditional handicraft/handloom item.

Gita Press conferred with Gandhi Peace Prize 2021

A day earlier, on the 18th of June, a jury headed by PM Modi unanimously decided to confer the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 on Gita Press, which is based out of Gorakhpur. 

In its official statement, the Cultural Ministry stated that this was done to recognise Geeta Press’ outstanding contribution towards social, economic, and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.

From his official Twitter handle, PM Modi congratulated Gita Press for being selected for the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021. 

The Prime Minister wrote, “They have done commendable work over the last 100 years towards furthering social and cultural transformations among the people.”

Gita Press was founded in 1923 by Jaya Dayal Goyanka and Ghanshyam Das Jalan for promoting the principles of Sanatana Dharma. Currently, they publish copies of Shrimad Bhagvad Gita, Mahabharata, Ramayana, Ramcharitmanas, various Hindu scriptures like Puranas and Upanishads, other books related to Hinduism, books of Bhajans and Bhakta-Gathas, and others. 

The texts are published in several languages including Sanskrit, Hindi, Marathi, English, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Oriya, and other Indian languages.

Congress and pseudo-seculars got miffed over this announcement

The announcement of awarding the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 to one of the world’s largest publishers, Gita Press, didn’t go down well with Congress and its so-called left-liberal ecosystem. Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications and MP Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to condemn the selection. He called the move a “travesty” and equivalent to “awarding Savarkar and Godse”.

The history of Gita Press turning down donations and cash rewards

This is not the first time that Gita Press has refused to accept cash rewards. It has been turning down requests for donations despite relentless fake news and smear campaigns about its financial health. 

From time to time, certain vested interest groups have been floating the rumour of Gita Press shutting down because of financial constraints. Back in 2021, OpIndia busted these fake stories and rumours about Gita Press closing down its operations. 

Talking to OpIndia, Lalmani Tiwari, the Manager of Gita Press had said, “If someone sends us a cheque as a donation, we humbly reply to them with a letter of appreciation and return the cheque. Gita Press Gorakhpur is doing well, and we prefer to serve the community with our books.” 

Till now, Gita Press has published 41.7 crore books in 14 different languages including 16.21 crore copies of Shrimad Bhagvad Gita.  

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGita Press Bhagwad Gita
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
639,053FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com