On Thursday, June 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his historic address to the US Joint Congress. During his speech, many moments earned him applause and a standing ovation several times from the US Congress members and Vice President Kamala Harris. PM Modi in his speech got candid about various themes that were met with 15 standing ovations and 79 rounds of applause.

Here is the list of moments during PM Modi’s speech that received 15 standing ovations

PM Modi was welcomed with a standing ovation right before he began his speech as Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy invited PM Modi to address the joint Congressional session.

US Congress bestows PM Modi with a standing ovation over his “another AI” remark

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi talked about the friendship between India and the United States and how despite a lot has changed over the years but the thing has remained the same which is the commitment to deepen the Indo-US friendship. Demonstrating his excellent oratory skills and ability to connect with people, PM correlated the advancements in the arena of AI (Artificial Intelligence), with the developments in another AI—America and India. His unique phraseology was met with a standing ovation and applause.

"In the past few years, there have been many advances in AI—Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there has been even more momentous development in another AI i.e. America and India."



– PM @narendramodi



“In the past few years, there have been many advances in AI—Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there have been even more momentous developments in another AI—America and India,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi’s “Bond between two great democracies” wins hearts at Joint US Congressional session

PM Modi complimented the US Congress for uniting to celebrate the bond between two great democracies, India and the US. He made these remarks while lauding Speaker Kevin McCarthy for undertaking a tough job, as PM Modi being a citizen of India can relate to “battles of passion, persuasion and policy.”

“I am delighted to see you come together today, to celebrate the bond between the world’s two great democracies – India and the United States. I am happy to help out whenever you need a strong bipartisan consensus. There will be and there must be a contest of ideas at home. But, we must also come together as one when we speak for our nation. And, you have shown that you can do it. Congratulations!,” PM Modi said which was followed by applause and a standing ovation.

PM Modi acknowledges American Indians and US Vice President Kamala Harris

As PM Modi lauded the United States for embracing people from around the world and making them a part of the shared American dream, PM Modi acknowledged Americans with their roots in India, making a special reference to MVP Kamala Harris.

“There are millions here, who have roots in India. Some of them sit proudly in this chamber. There is one behind me, who has made history!,” the Indian Prime Minister said.

PM Modi receives a standing ovation as he pays tribute to MK Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday talked about the Indian and American personalities who have over the years inspired the people of the two countries. His tribute to Martin Luther King Junior, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, and Congressman John Lewis was met with a standing ovation and appreciation from the US Congress members.

“Over two centuries, we have inspired each other through the lives of great Americans and Indians. We pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Junior. We also remember many others who worked for liberty, equality, and justice. Today, I also wish to pay a heartfelt tribute to one of them – Congressman John Lewis,” PM Modi said.

US Congress applauds the Indian Prime Minister for his remarks on India’s diversity

PM Modi during his one-hour-long speech spoke about India’s political, cultural, religious, and linguistic diversity and the unity among Indians despite the prevalent diversity,

“We have two thousand five hundred political parties. Yes, you heard that right- two thousand five hundred. About twenty different parties govern various states of India. We have twenty-two official languages and thousands of dialects, and yet, we speak in one voice. Every hundred miles, our cuisine changes. From Dosa to Aloo Parantha and from Srikhand to Sandesh. We enjoy all of these. We are home to all faiths in the world, and we celebrate all of them. In India, diversity is a natural way of life,” PM remarked.

PM Modi commends the US as the country becomes “one of the most important defence partners”

As India and the US signed several significant defence deals including GE Aerospace-HAL MoU for the production of F414 jet engines and a deal for the production of MQ9B reaper drones for the Indian armed forces, PM Modi delved into how once strangers in defence cooperation, the two countries have now become significant defence partners.

“we were strangers in defence cooperation at the turn of the century. Now, the United States has become one of our most important defence partners,” PM Modi asserted.

US Congress members give multiple rounds of applause and standing ovation to PM Modi as he talks about respecting territorial integrity, stopping bloodshed, and advocacy for a free and open Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Modi during his speech addressed the Ukraine War as he said that the war involves big powers resulting in severe outcomes. The PM stressed that the global order is reliant on the UN charter, and respect for territorial integrity. He also reiterated his much-appreciated “not an era of war” remark.

“The global order is based on the respect for the principles of the UN Charter, peaceful resolution of disputes, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. As I have said directly and publicly, this is not an era of war. But, it is one of dialogue and diplomacy,” Modi said.

PM Modi got another standing ovation as he added “And, we all must do what we can to stop the bloodshed and human suffering.”

This was followed by yet another standing ovation as PM Modi stressed that the stability of Indo-pacific has become a major concern. He advocated for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

“We share a vision of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, connected by secure seas, defined by international law, free from domination, and anchored in ASEAN centrality. A region where all nations, small and large, are free and fearless in their choices, where progress is not suffocated by impossible burdens of debt, where connectivity is not leveraged for strategic purposes, where all nations are lifted by the high tide of shared prosperity,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi bats for full membership of G20 to African Union

Known for for championing the cause of the Global South PM Modi took the opportunity on Thursday to support the African Union over the full membership in the G20 grouping.

“Giving a voice to the Global South is the way forward. That is why I firmly believe that the African Union be given full membership of G20,” Modi said.

“Democracies matter and deliver”

PM Modi reiterated the importance of democracy as he said, “Together, we shall demonstrate that democracies matter and democracies deliver. I count on your continued support to the India-US partnership.”

Even by the highest standards of our partnership, this visit is one of the great positive transformations. Together we shall demonstrate that democracies matter and democracies deliver.



– PM @narendramodi



PM Modi’s conclusive remarks during his Thursday speech were met with a huge round of applause and a standing ovation as he recalled his 2016 remark regarding the momentous future of India and the United States as he said, “When I was here in 2016, I had said that “our relationship is primed for a momentous future”. That future is today.

The final standing ovation for the Indian Prime Minister came as he concluded his historic speech and thanked the US House of Representatives speaker Kevin McCarthy, VP Kamala Harris, and the Congress members.

With his speech on Thursday, Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to address a joint session of the United States Congress twice. Chants of ‘Modi Modi,’ ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai,’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ greeted the Indian Prime Minister. Following his address, US legislators were spotted queuing to meet PM Modi, click selfies, and get his autograph.