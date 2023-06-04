Sunday, June 4, 2023
Railway Board has recommended CBI probe into Odisha triple train accident, says minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

"The way this accident happened, looking at the conditions, and according to the administrative information. The Railway Board is recommending the probe to the CBI," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said

ANI
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that the Railway Board had recommended the probe of the tragic Odisha train accident that claimed the lives of 275 people and leaving over 1000 injured, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

While talking to the media, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Rescue operation was completed and restoration work is underway. The work related to the track is done and overhead wiring work is going on. Patients are being treated at hospitals. Along with rescue operation, the restoration work was also started.” “The way this accident happened, looking at the conditions, and according to the administrative information. The Railway Board is recommending the probe to the CBI,” he added.

The Balasore train accident where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved claimed 275 lives so far while over 1,000 people sustained injuries, Odisha Chief Secy Pradeep Jena said on Sunday.

Earlier today, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the tragic train accident in Odisha’s Balasore occurred due to a “change in electronic interlocking”.

Electronic interlocking is an arrangement of signal apparatus that prevents conflicting movements between trains through an arrangement of tracks. It is basically a safety measure to prevent signals from being changed in improper sequence. The aim of this system is that no train gets the signal to proceed unless the route is proven safe.

Speaking to ANI, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “This is a different issue. It is about a point machine, electronic interlocking. The change that occurred during electronic interlocking, the accident happened due to that. Whoever did it and how it happened will be found out after proper investigation.

Ashwini Vaishnaw who took stock of the restoration work at the Balasore train accident site in Odisha on Sunday said that the “down main line restored”.

“Down main line made fit at 12:05 hrs today,” Railways Minister Vaishnaw tweeted.

Meanwhile, as per the official figures, the accident on Friday night left 275 people dead and over 1000 injured.The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods trains on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

