On June 10, Indian cricketer Shubman Gill shared a cryptic message on his social media accounts after his controversial dismissal in World Test Championship final. On his Twitter account, Shubman, who is visibly displeased over the dismissal on the fourth day of the match at The Oval, used a lens and facepalm emoji with a screenshot of the controversial catch.

On his Instagram story, Shubman used the same image with four clapping emojis. The cricketer did not say anything about the dismissal in the posts other than posting emojis to express his disappointment over the controversial catch.

Screenshot of Instagram story by cricket Shubman Gill. Source: Instagram

Experts were divided on whether Cameron Green was able to catch the ball properly without it touching the ground. Videos and screenshots of the catch have raised questions over the decision taken by the third umpire, who thought the catch was fair and declared Gill out.

India closed day four of the match at 164/3 with a target of 444. Gill was at 18 off 19 balls and part of a rollicking opening stand with skipper Rohit Sharma when he was declared out. Despite all the doubts over the catch, the batsman did not get the benefit of the doubt in this case and Gill was sent on his way by the umpire.

By the time day four was over, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Cheteshwar Pujara had lost their wickets. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will start day 5 with India needing 280 more runs to win the World Test Championship.