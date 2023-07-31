Ahmednagar Love Jihad: Villagers from Umbre decide not to send their girls to school fearing grooming incidents

In a terrible update to the conversion case that was reported from the Rahuri region of Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra, the locals of Umbre village have unanimously decided not to send their girls to school fearing the rising grooming jihad incidents.

The official statement issued by the Umbre Gram Panchayat Karyalaya read that the parents of the victim girls and the others from the Hindu community are scared to send their daughters to school and tuition after the recent case of Love Jihad came to the fore from the village.

“We won’t send our girls to school from now onwards. All the parents in the village have decided that no girl will go to school unless the administration assures the security of our children. We all are terrified by the incident and are concerned about the safety and security of our girls. Our girls will do domestic chores instead and survive for their life if this is what they have to face at the places of education,” the letter read.

Gram panchayat letter obtained by OpIndia

The letter also condemned the local police and the administration for allegedly lodging false FIR against Hindus who came forward to help the minor victim girls who were forced to wear burqa and convert their religion to Islam by some Muslims.

“The Police should take back the false cases lodged against Hindus who came forward to help the victim girls and their families. The Hindus were also brutally beaten by the police and the parents of the victim girls were also harassed,” the letter indicated demanding strict action against the police officer who booked Hindus and assaulted them based on the alleged false accusations imposed by the accused Muslims.

This comes days after a dreadful case of Love Jihad came to the fore from the Umbre region of Rahuri in Ahmednagar district. Around 3-4 minor Hindu girls filed a complaint against Avej Nisar Sheikh, Kaif Sheikh, Sohail Sheikh, Heena Sheikh, Alisha Sheikh, Salim Pathan, Altaf Sheikh and Shakir Sayyed for trapping them in a Love Jihad case and forcing them to wear burqa and convert their religion to Islam.

What happened in Umbre, Rahuri

As reported earlier, the girls were students of the accused tuition teacher Heena who groomed the girls to behave like Muslims. The teacher also stopped the girls from wearing kumkum and bangles.

Later, accused Heena also allowed some of the Muslim boys into her tuition who had nothing to do with her studies. She introduced them as her relatives and asked the girls to be friends with the boys.

The boys then trapped the girls into love affairs and forced them to convert their religion, wear a burqa and embrace Islam. The boys also had planned to abduct the girls.

The girls eventually realised the true face of the boys and filed a police complaint against eight persons, including tuition teacher Heena. According to the girls, the teacher helped the boys to attain their photographs which they morphed and used to blackmail the minor girls.

Notably, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken cognisance of the event and has assured an investigation into the case. “Noted! I will visit Ahmednagar to inquire into the case,” tweeted NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo on July 31.

I will visit Ahmadnagar to inquire into the case. https://t.co/Gkjt6XjHl9 — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) July 31, 2023

Local Hindus who offered to help victims have been booked based on a counter FIR filed by accused Pathan

The local Hindu organisations took cognisance of the event and came forward to help the victim girls. However, the matter escalated as the local police, based on the complaint of one of the accused Salim Pathan, booked around 25 Hindus claiming that the latter had damaged one of the Masjid near the area.

Pathan filed a counter FIR in the case and accused Hindus of targeting his shop and a nearby Masjid. The Police accordingly booked 25 Hindus.

However, sources informed OpIndia that the case filed against Hindus is fabricated and that all the active Hindu activists were only targeted in the FIR to divert the attention from the primary case of Love Jihad.

“This is all a part of the plan. 25 active Hindu activists have been deliberately targeted and these people have nothing to do with the case in the first place. Further, some of the Hindu members were brutally beaten by the local police while they had gathered to meet the victim girls and help them. The CCTV footage of the incident is available,” sources said to OpIndia.

At present, the CCTV footage of the incident also stands destroyed. Reportedly, BJP MLA Prasad Lad raised the issue in the Maharastra Legislative Council and sought action against the local officers who allegedly filed false police cases against the Hindu activists.

Given the case, the villagers of Umbre, Rahuri have decided not to send their girls to school fearing grooming incidents. The villagers have demanded strict action against the 8 accused booked in the Love Jihad case. They have also demanded action against the local administration who allegedly filed false complaints against the Hindus who helped the victim girls.