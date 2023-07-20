In a significant development on July 19, 2023, former MLC RJD leader Azad Gandhi was handed a five-year and six-month prison sentence by the special MP/MLA court in Patna. The case against him, registered under Gandhi Maidan police station case number 361/2007, involved charges of obstructing government work, assault, and abusive behaviour.

Special Judge Sangam Singh, presiding over the case, delivered a verdict that imposed varying durations of imprisonment for each section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) violated. Azad Gandhi was sentenced to six months under Section 147 of the IPC, two years under Section 332/149, six months under Section 342/149, one year under 353/149, six months under 504/149, and one year under Section 506/149. These punishments are to be served one after the other consecutively, resulting in a total of five years and six months behind bars for the former MLC.

The incident in question occurred back in 2007 when Azad Gandhi, accompanied by approximately 40 to 50 supporters, caused chaos at an election office, assaulting office-bearers in an attempt to have their names included in the voters’ list. In support of the prosecution’s case, seven individuals testified against him.

The special court has compared the act of Azad Gandhi to that of a dreaded criminal. In its judgment, the court said, “The actions of the MLC – who is supposed to make laws in the House and is a responsible person of the society – had affected the case indicators, an ADM and three executive magistrates. Such an act is akin to the act of a dreaded criminal. It cannot be forgiven under any circumstances.

As Azad Gandhi prepares to serve his sentence, this case serves as a reminder that those entrusted with the responsibility of governing must be held to the highest standards of conduct, ensuring the integrity of the nation’s democratic processes and institutions.