On Friday, June 30, the Congress spokesperson posted a tweet on PM Modi’s ride in a Delhi Metro, spreading fake news that he performed a ‘stunt’ by showing that he communicated with the youth. The Congress spokeswoman Supriya Shrinate claimed that the youth PM Modi talked to were BJP workers and not common citizens. However, later she deleted the tweet knowing that she had messed and wrongly accused the BJP and PM Modi of performing some ‘stunt’.

Shrinate was exposed by a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) member Diksha Verma who said that the former journalist was so deep into lying that she had forgotten to differentiate between ‘Dream’ and ‘Dream come true’.

The saga began on June 30 first when Diksha posted a photo of PM Modi talking to a girl in Delhi metro. She captioned the image as, “Dream,” indicating that it is her dream to meet PM Modi some day and talk to him.

Tweet posted by Shrinate now stands deleted

Shrinate deleted the tweet after knowing the truth

Congress’s Shrinate quoted the tweet wrongly assuming that the girl in the image posted was Diksha herself. Diksha being a BJYM member, Shrinate further connected the wrong dots to spread fake news saying that the party had sent the BJYM youths to the Delhi Metro for some PR stunt. She also said that it was easy for PM Modi to talk to ‘BJP youths’ as the youth not associated with politics would have asked ‘real’ questions regarding education and unemployment.

To note, the students with whom PM Modi communicated in the Delhi metro were not associated with BJP, as claimed by Congress. Shrinate, on knowing the truth, deleted the tweet. However, the screenshot of her tweet is going viral over the internet.

Diksha responded to Shrinate’s act of spreading fake news and said, “Madam Supriya Shrinate was always ill-mannered but didn’t know she is also illiterate. Learn the difference between ‘dream’ and ‘dream come true’ congressi.”

Madam @SupriyaShrinate was always ill-mannered but didn’t know she is also illiterate.



Learn the difference between ‘dream’ & ‘dream come true’ congressi’s. pic.twitter.com/m6ZsmFA9j9 — Diksha Verma (@dikshaaverma) June 30, 2023

Congress’ Rahul Gandhi had staged a meeting with a ‘common’ truck driver when in the US

Interestingly, the Congress party has staged such an event in the past when its leader Rahul Gandhi had recently visited the United States. On May 17, the Congress furthered a tweet saying that Rahul Gandhi was offered a truck ride by a random Indian who drove the leader from Washington, DC, to New York. The Congress claimed that the Indian identified as Taljinder Singh Vicky Gill was a former BJP supporter and had left India as the party and PM Modi failed to generate jobs. The Congress also claimed that BJP was ‘thriving on communal politics’ as told by Taljinder to Gandhi.

The two most favourite moments from @RahulGandhi’s journey with Truck drivers as he travelled from Delhi to Shimla and Washington to New York.



1) Just notice how comfortably the driver kept his hand on RG’s shoulder. They both looked like college friends.



2) Rahul Gandhi got… pic.twitter.com/0Dn5l8oWU5 — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) June 13, 2023

However, later it was discovered that Taljinder Singh Vicky Gill was the vice president of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) from the Dakha village in Punjab. NSUI is the student wing of the Indian National Congress which was established on April 9, 1971. Later, Gill also served as the Indian Overseas Congress’s (IOC) Youth President in America. IOC promotes the idea of Congress in the USA and other foreign countries.

Image obtained from Onlyfact.in

In the given case, Shrinate claimed that PM Modi had staged his ride in the Delhi Metro and talked to students who were allegedly from BJYM, just like Gandhi had actually done in the US on May 17. However, she deleted the tweet after being exposed to the truth by a BJYM member.

PM Narendra Modi, who laid the foundation stone of three buildings at Delhi University, on Friday took a ride on the Delhi Metro to reach the university. He was seen interacting with commuters on his way to the varsity. He discussed many topics, including OTT and new series, with the students.