Sunday, July 23, 2023
HomeNews ReportsMaharashtra ATS takes over probe on Al Sufa terror plot after the arrest of...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra ATS takes over probe on Al Sufa terror plot after the arrest of two suspected terrorists in Pune

Mohammed Imran Mohammed Yusuf Khan and Mohammed Yunus Mohammed Yakub Saki were arrested for attempting to steal a motorcycle, but later during the probe, it was found that they were involved in the terror group Al-Sufa, and NIA had announced bounty of Rs 5 lakh on them

OpIndia Staff
8

Days after Pune police arrested two suspected terrorists Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yusuf Khan and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki for their alleged involvement in a terror case in Rajasthan, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has taken over the probe. The suspected terrorists were on the “most wanted” list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Pune commissioner Retesh Kumarr said, “We have transferred the investigations to the ATS as per protocol. The NIA has booked the two men under the UAPA and such crimes with wider magnitude are required to be investigated by the ATS.”

In the early hours of July 18, the Pune city police arrested Mohammed Imran Mohammed Yusuf Khan, 23, and Mohammed Yunus Mohammed Yakub Saki, 24, both residents of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. The police are looking for their accomplice, Mohammed Shahnawaz Shafiurrehman Alam, 31, who managed to flee while being taken for a house search.

They were arrested for attempting to steal a motorcycle, but later during the probe, it was found that they were involved in the terror group Al-Sufa. It was also found that NIA has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh on their capture.

Around 2.45 a.m., a patrolling squad from the Kothrud police station, consisting of constables Pradeep Chavan and Amol Nazan, noticed the three men stealing a two-wheeler. After a chase, the cops nabbed them.

At the Kothrud police station, an FIR was filed against them under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Indian Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act. According to the police, the accused stayed in an apartment in Chetna Garden, Mitha Nagar, Kondhwa. Both Khan and Saki are graphic artists from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, and Alam is from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand.

Police teams searched their Pune residence and found a number of suspicious items, including a box containing “drone material,” a pistol pouch, a live cartridge, some “white coloured pills,” fake Aadhaar cards, and various other documents. A Pune court remanded the two suspected terrorists to the custody of Pune city police till July 25 for further investigation.

The two fled Ratlam after learning that their names had surfaced in the investigation into the terror case in which some suspected Al-Sufa members had been arrested by Rajasthan police in Ratlam. It is worth recalling that in March this year, Rajasthan police’s ATS and Special Operation Group (SOG) recovered 12 kg of explosives and material used in assembling explosive devices from the Chittorgarh district. Three suspected terrorists—Zubair, Altamas, and Saifullah belonging to the Al-Sufa terrorist group was arrested.

NIA had filed a Chargesheet against Imran Khan and 10 other accused persons on 22nd September 2022 after exposing the terror plot. NIA has said that ‘Sufa’ is deeply inspired by the activities of ISIS and is inclined toward the Jihadi ideology. Members of ‘Sufa’ had motivated other youths also to join this group for carrying out terror acts.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Bihar: Two Chinese nationals held for trying to enter India illegally, immigration officials suspect angle of espionage

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Torrential rains trigger severe floods in Junagadh, state government and local authorities carry out massive rescue and relief operations

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Dalit man Ram Akbal brutally murdered by Paru, Mehendi and Iqbal in Sitapur, body doused in acid and dumped into a canal

OpIndia Staff -

‘RDX-laden tanker with 2 Pakistanis reaching Goa’, Mumbai Police receive threat call days after a caller threatened to “destroy India” if Seema Haider doesn’t...

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: Punjab province halts screening of ‘Barbie’ movie over LGBTQ content, later releases after cuts

OpIndia Staff -

Woman urinates on the floor of Spirit Airlines plane saying staff didn’t let her use the bathroom for two hours

OpIndia Staff -

Madras HC denies request to install portrait of Dr. BR Ambedkar, rules that only Gandhi and Thiruvalluvar portraits/statues allowed in courts in Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff -

Can make Chief Minister, force one to step down: Infighting breaks out in the Congress party, ‘sidelined’ leader Hariprasad issues veiled threat to Karnataka...

OpIndia Staff -

AAP spokesperson uses video of drowning animals to mock PM Modi, gets called out by netizens for her insensitivity

OpIndia Staff -

Muslim side approaches Supreme Court after Varanasi court nods ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex with carbon dating

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,876FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com