Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Odisha Conversion Case: NCPCR seeks a detailed inquiry report after 11 Hindu minor children were being converted to Christianity by a ‘Canadian’

In a letter to IAS Parul Patwari, Collector and District Magistrate, Jagatsingpur, the NCPCR stated that around 11 Hindu minor children were being illegally converted in an event that was organized by a Canadian national named Eapan Mohan Kidangalil along with two other missionaries from Tirtol.

OpIndia Staff
'Canadian' citizen was released by Odisha Police
2

Days after OpIndia reported about a Christian conversion case from Katesingpur village of the Jagatsingpur region, Odisha, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognizance of the event and has written to the Jagatsinghpur administration to initiate immediate action against the accused persons.

In a letter to IAS Parul Patwari, Collector and District Magistrate, Jagatsingpur, the NCPCR stated that around 11 Hindu minor children were being illegally converted in an event that was organized by a Canadian national named Eapan Mohan Kidangalil along with two other missionaries from Tirtol.

“The commission requests the good offices to conduct a thorough inquiry of the events and take necessary action to ensure the safety and security of those children. It is also requested to register an FIR against the perpetrators. Details of the children and other relevant documents be submitted to the commission within 3 days of the receipt of this letter,” the letter by NCPCR read.

On June 24, the Odisha Police filed an FIR against a Canadian citizen identified as Eapen Mohan Kidangalil for luring the poor tribal children under the pretext of ‘Prarthana Sabha’ and attempting to convert them to Christianity. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad members came to know about the event and caught the accused after which the police filed an FIR in the case.

As per the FIR copy obtained by OpIndia, the accused person had been booked under section 4 of the Odisha Freedom of Religion Act, 1967. Reportedly, members of two other Christian missionaries from Tirtol were also present at the spot probably assisting the accused.

The Police are said to have filed a case under the Odisha Freedom of Religion Act, 1967, and have also seized a Bible, tourist visa, cash, and some medicines from the accused. “Medicines which may/could be used to drug minor kids were also seized from Eipen Mohan Kidangalil of Canada,” the Kalinga Rights Forum, a local legal activist group added.

Bajrang Dal members confirmed to OpIndia that the accused used a non-registered white Bolero car to ferry around 40 tribal people including 11 minors to the ‘Prarthana Sabha’. One of the local tribal women who was being converted was questioned by the Bajrang Dal members. The woman said that she earlier used to worship Lord Jagannath but now would stop worshipping him as she was converted on the occasion.

Futher, SHO Shubranshu Parida confirmed to OpIndia that the accused Canadian citizen and the Christian Missionary members were released after they were issued a notice under section 41 (which provides for arrest by police on receiving a reasonable complaint/information or has reasonable suspicion of a cognizable offence having been committed) of the CrPC Act.

On asking about the conversion attempt, the Police said that no such evidence had been found yet. “The case has been booked but no such evidence regarding the conversion activity has been attained yet. The local tribal people are also being interrogated in the case. As soon as we find any evidence, the accused persons will be arrested and further action will be taken. At present, the accused persons have been released and sec 41 CrPC has been issued to them,” the SHO confirmed.

The NCPCR had taken cognizance of the event and had assured that strict action in the case would be taken. The NCPCR on July 4 therefore sought a detailed inquiry report on the issue from the Collector and District Magistrate, Jagatsingpur. Further investigations are underway.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

