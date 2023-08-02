On Wednesday, August 2, a 21-year-old youth identified as Yusuf Ali was brutally stabbed to death by his friend Shahrukh over a money dispute. The incident happened in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area. According to reports, the accused killed the victim in full public view after the latter failed to give back Rs 3000 he borrowed from the accused. The heinous act was recorded by a bystander and later shared on social media.

In the video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, a youth can be seen brutally attacking another with a knife in broad daylight, outside what appears to be a bookstore. The injured youth’s clothes within no time turned red due to the vicious knife attack.

BIG BREAKING: Murder in broad-daylight in Delhi's Sangam Vihar C Block. There is school opposite to the spot and a police station next to it. pic.twitter.com/fP6VozaNrB — Treeni (@_treeni) August 2, 2023

While Shahrukh continuously assaulted the victim, the shopkeepers and bystanders kept helplessly looking on. After some time, a few people onlookers and nearby shopkeepers finally took action. They caught hold of the accused and thrashed him. Someone from the crowd, which had gathered there, called the police and informed them about the incident, following which the police team rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused.

The victim, a resident of Shani Bazar in the Sangam Vihar area, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to injuries. The accused, who was also injured after being beaten up by the locals was also admitted to the hospital.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said, “The injured, Yusuf, was declared brought dead by the doctors. The police gathered the Medico-Legal Certificate (MLC) and recorded the statement of the deceased’s father, Sahid Ali.”

Sahid Ali alleged that about three-four days prior to the incident, Shahrukh had been threatening his son over some money matter. According to Sahid Ali, his son Yusuf had borrowed Rs 3,000 from Shahrukh, and Shahrukh was demanding the money back, which Yusuf was unable to pay. Ali said on the day of the incident, he learned from another boy that Yusuf had been stabbed by Shahrukh.

Based on Sahid Ali’s complaint the police registered a case and arrested Shahrukh under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).