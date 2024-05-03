Brij Bhushan Singh, the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chairman and BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaiserganj, asserted on Friday (3rd May) that the Congress party approached him about contesting in the Lok Sabha elections using its ticket. “One senior leader of the congress party approached me and told me to contest from Congress,” he said as quoted by the New18 media network.

Brij Bhushan Singh’s revelation comes on the same day when his son, Karan Bhushan Singh, applied for the Kaiserganj seat from the BJP. On Thursday (2nd May), the BJP announced Brij Bhushan Singh’s younger son, Karan Bhushan Singh, as a candidate for the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency.

On Karan’s candidacy for the Kaiserganj seat, Brij Bhushan stated that party workers “wanted my son, if not me, to contest”.

Brij Bhushan Singh is a three-term MP representing Kaiserganj. The BJP leader who had been accused of sexual assault by the women wrestlers also thanked the BJP for his son’s candidacy. Karan, on the other hand, went to the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya to pray after announcing his candidacy. He explained, “I came here to seek the blessings of Bajrang Bali. He’s my Guru…”

The BJP’s decision to field Karan from the Kaiserganj constituency comes just days after a Delhi court refused MP Brij Bhushan Singh’s request for a further investigation into the sexual harassment case lodged against him by female wrestlers.

On May 7, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot of Rouse Avenue Courts would issue an order to establish charges in the case.

This case was filed based on six complaints filed by six female wrestlers. Delhi police have already filed a charge sheet against BJP MP Singh.

The matter has been argued afresh as the predecessor judge who heard the parties on the point of framing of charge has been transferred.