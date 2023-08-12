Manohar Lal Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, declared on 12 August that the Ayushman Bharat programme’s benefits would be expanded to families with an annual income between Rs 1,80,000 and Rs 3,00,000 as a part of the government’s aim to put emphasis on the social sector this fiscal year.

He posted, “Today I make another announcement for the people of Haryana. Now, families with an annual income of Rs 1,80,000 to Rs 3,00,000 will also be given the benefit of ‘Ayushman Bharat Yojana.’ From next August 15, a portal will be opened to get cards issued under this scheme. 30 lakh families in the state are already taking benefits of the initiative. Now, 8 lacks more families will join the same.”

The announcement was made during his “Jan Samwad” (public outreach programme) in Yamunanagar’s Radaur sub-division. The scheme was only available to those with an annual income of Rs 1.8 lakh, up until now.

He shared, “Today, in village Bakana of district Yamuna Nagar, through the Jan Samwad program, interacted with the people, listened to their problems and encouraged them by observing the stalls of self-help groups presenting a self-reliant image. Our effort is to take care of every necessary comfort and convenience of the people, in the same order today provided wheelchairs to the needy people. Our work of benefiting the common people by ensuring the redressal of their problems will continue continuously.”

The chief minister’s office also informed,’ “Beneficiary families will be able to avail of benefits by depositing Rs 1,500. The portal will be opened for the scheme from August 15. Till now 30 lakh families are taking benefit of the Ayushman Yojana. 8 lakh families after this announcement will be able to avail the benefits of the scheme.”

The government raised the income limit for inclusion in the scheme for Below Poverty Line families from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh, last year. With access to free medical care up to Rs 5 lakh, Ayushman Bharat, the centre’s flagship programme implemented by the National Health Authority, provides health coverage to all BPL families. Around 715 hospitals in the state are currently enrolled in it.

Notably, over 23 crore beneficiaries have been verified and issued Ayushman cards to date so that they can avail of free treatment under the scheme.

He is set to chair “Jan Samwad” in the Bakana, Damla and Alahar villages of Radaur on 12 August. Later in the day, he is scheduled to have an online “Vishesh Charcha” with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana which is a credit-linked subsidy scheme by the Government of India to facilitate access to affordable housing for the low and moderate-income residents of the country.