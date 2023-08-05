Days after violence erupted in the Nuh district of Haryana, the BJP-led Haryana government initiated “bulldozer action” against the rioters. As reported earlier, over 250 houses of illegal immigrants were razed down on Friday including those belonging to rioters involved in Nuh violence.

During the demolition drive, the state administration also demolished the three-story house which was used by the Islamist mob for stone pelting on Hindus. The video of several people pelting stones from the now-demolished house had gone viral on social media.

Earlier today, structures and shanties near Nuh’s SKM Government Medical College were razed. The demolition drive was carried out by the Haryana Urban Development Authority. Earlier today, the authorities razed illegal encroachments in front of the hospital on the road to Nalhar Temple. To avoid any unforeseen outcomes, the demolition effort was conducted in the midst of a significant police presence.

Around 45 unlawfully built shops on Nalhar Road were demolished by the authorities. “More than 45 commercial shops built illegally on Nalhar road are being demolished,” stated the District Town Planner.

Nuh Shobha Yatra attack

On Monday, violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district during the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra,’ which was organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. The death toll from the clashes has now reached 6, including two personnel from the Haryana home guard. The deputy commissioner urged people to stay indoors, venture outside only for essential tasks, and disregard any circulating rumours.

Vehicles were burnt and stones pelted at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra as Islamists unleashed violence against thousands of Hindus in the Muslim-dominated region of Nuh, Mewat in Haryana.