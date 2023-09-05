On Monday (September 4), an Assistant Sessions Judge named Shah Syed Ahadur Rahman, posted in the Udalguri district of Assam, came under fire after his tweets targeting the Hindu community and the Indian army went viral on social media.

A judicial officer of the Assam Judicial Service since 2002, Rahman had earlier served as Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) in the Sivasagar district of Assam.

“Indian army posted in Kashmir are communal #Kashmir Lives matter,” he had claimed in a tweet in November 2021. The Assistant Sessions Judge (Udalguri) had also expressed his support for Kashmiri ‘fighters.’

Tweets by Shah Syed Ahadur Rahman

Shah Syed Ahadur Rahman was also seen casting aspersions on the integrity of the Indian armed personnel, posted in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. “Sometimes the army is not neutral. I faced it in Kashmir, visiting for the 1st time as a university student,” he had alleged.

Tweet by Shah Syed Ahadur Rahman

Attacks on Hinduism

Besides spreading canards against the Indian army, he was also seen targeting the Hindu community. “Brahmins run,” the Assistant Sessions Judge had tweeted on the day the anti-Hindu riots broke out in the National Capital.

Tweet by Shah Syed Ahadur Rahman

Shah Syed Ahadur Rahman was also seen downplaying the insecurities of the Hindu community, following the onslaught of Islamists. “Hindu khatre mein hai, alarm abhi jurorot ho gaya (Hindus are in danger, an alarm is the required now),” he mocked.

Tweet by Shah Syed Ahadur Rahman

He was also seen peddling the false claim that India is exporting beef (referring to cow meat) to Gulf countries and that Hindus are at the helm of such businesses. In reality, only carabeef (buffalo meat) is exported from India, a fact that was reiterated by BJP Minister Nirmala Sitharaman way back in 2017.

“And nowadays Hindus are in danger! Will be shot dead in close encounter by Muslims,” Rahman claimed in a tweet in July this year.

Tweet by Shah Syed Ahadur Rahman

The prejudiced Assistant Sessions Judge also claimed that the Hindu community is responsible for defaults in loan repayments and rapes. “See the National Statistics of Crime in caste basis,” he gave a glimpse into his disturbing mindset.

Tweet by Shah Syed Ahadur Rahman

While responding to a Hindu handle on Twitter, he made a derogatory assertion, “Before you criticise, first clean your mind with positive vibes, why have you kept sex slaves in Brindaban.”

Tweet by Shah Syed Ahadur Rahman

Shah Syed Ahadur Rahman was also seen labelling the assassination of notorious criminal and gangster, Atiq Ahmed, as an act of ‘Hindu terrorism.’

Tweet by Shah Syed Ahadur Rahman

The Assistant Sessions Judge was also seen spewing hatred against Hindu spiritual leaders. He claimed that Islamic clerics have never been involved in hate speeches or gave rape threats to Hindu women.

“Just a reminder to respected Hindu babas,” Rahman suggested that it was such remarks were common among the spiritual leaders of the Hindu community.

Tweet by Shah Syed Ahadur Rahman

“Now spiritual gurus are potential rapists”, he had also said in another tweet.

Political commentary by a sitting Judge

Shah Syed Ahadur Rahman, who serves as the incumbent Assistant Sessions Judge of Udalguri, was seen making political statements on social media, hounding former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and even casting aspersions on the character of Justice Abdul Nazeer for the Ayodhya verdict.

“Saudi King rang up Modi and expressed his displeasure about RSS terrorists. Modi changed his mood”, he claimed in a tweet. Just like his co-religionists, Rahman was seen hounding ex-BJP leader Nupur Sharma on social media. “Arrest Nupur Sharma”, he tweeted.

“Delhi police what prompted you not arresting Nupur,” he said in another tweet.

Tweet by Shah Syed Ahadur Rahman

In February this year, Shah Syed Ahadur Rahman was seen engaging in the character assassination of a retired Supreme Court judge over the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict.

“He (Justice Abdul Nazeer) knew it before, judiciary was not like this before, this gentleman destroyed the backbone of judiciary by giving verdict in favour of Ram temple, where there was no evidence,” he tweeted.

Interestingly, on Monday (September 4), Rahman took to the social media platform to inform that he is being considered for the position of additional district judge/ district judge.

Screengrab of the tweet

‘Doubtful integrity’ of Shah Syed Ahadur Rahman

OpIndia found that he had moved a petition before the Gauhati High Court in March 2015 after he was not considered for promotion from Grade III officer to Grade II in the Assam Judicial Service in 2011.

His name did not feature in the list for promotion in 2012 due to ‘doubtful integrity.’ The authorities were also asked to keep Rahman under watch.

“ACRs (Annual Confidential Rolls) of 2009, 2010 and 2011 were communicated to the petitioner. Petitioner was graded “good” in the years 2009 and 2010. In the year 2011, he was graded as “average” with the remark “integrity: doubtful”. There was a further remark of the accepting authority to keep the petitioner under watch,” it said.

Later, the remark ‘integrity: doubtful’ was somehow expunged but the direction to authorities to keep him under watch was upheld in the Annual Confidential Roll.

My maximum friends are from Hindu Community — Shah Syed Ahadur Rahman. Assam Judicial Service. (@AhadurShah) September 4, 2023

After being questioned over his anti-Hindu antecedents on Monday (September 4), Shah Syed Ahadur Rahman cried foul and claimed that he has many friends from the Hindu community. “My maximum friends are from Hindu community,” he said.

Screengrab of the followers’ list of Shah Syed Ahadur Rahman

As expected, Rahman is followed by the likes of Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member, Saket Gokhale. He was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the crowdfunding fraud case.