Sunday, September 24, 2023
‘No specific proof shared’ – Indian officials say as they engage with partners over Khalistani terrorist Nijjar’s killing in Canada

The statement came after the United States called on India to cooperate in the Canadian probe into the so-called “credible allegations” that Indian agents were involved in Nijjar’s murder.

On 24th September, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Canada had not shared any specific proof of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. “No specific information has been shared by Canada on the [Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing case], either then, before, or after… We have, you know, as we have said, or I think we have made very clear, we are willing to look at any specific information,” the Ministry said.

The statement came after the United States called on India to cooperate in the Canadian probe into the so-called “credible allegations” that Indian agents were involved in Nijjar’s murder.

Indian officials said they have engaged with the partners, but Canada is yet to provide any specific evidence of India’s involvement in the murder.

Reportedly, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged that the US had been closely consulting and coordinating with the Canadian authorities over the matter. Notably, when asked if President Joe Biden talked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the allegations directly, Blinken refused to comment. He said the US “has been engaged directly with the Indian Government”.

“I think the most productive thing that can happen now is to see this investigation move forward, be completed. And we would hope that our Indian friends would cooperate. We are extremely vigilant about any instances of alleged transnational repression, something we take very, very seriously,” he added.

Trudeau opened a can of worms with allegations against India over Nijjar’s killing

On 19th September, Canada’s PM Trudeau accused India of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat as a result of the allegations. The allegations against India opened a can of worms as the allied countries of Canada refused to issue a joint statement against India. Furthermore, India denied the allegations and expelled a Canadian diplomat in retaliation.

India has also stopped issuing visas to Canadian citizens following the allegations and trade talks between India and Canada have halted after the allegations. It has been recently revealed by the Indian authorities that India has shared credible evidence with Canada about wanted criminals and terrorists living on its soil. India has repeatedly raised the issue of increasing Khalistani activities in Canada that were completely ignored. Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was seen in Canada giving speeches at the so-called referendum for Khalistan while Trudeau was attending G20 Summit in India.

Recently, it was also revealed that Hardee Singh Nijjar was on the US No Fly list and TSA, which raised questions about why Canada has become a safe haven for designated terrorists and organised crimes, as mentioned by the MEA in a statement.

