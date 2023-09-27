A few days ago, we commemorated the Hyderabad Liberation Day, paying homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s strategic genius, which promptly put an end to the oppression of the Razakars under the Nizams, sparing the Hindu majority from further suffering. The well-coordinated and decisive action by the Indian Army dealt a crippling blow to the barbaric Razakars, who had subjected Hyderabad’s Hindus to unspeakable cruelty. This marked the realization of a long-cherished dream for the people of the region — freedom from the Nizam’s rule.

Surprisingly, a strikingly similar historical parallel unfolded in the very same region nearly 575 years ago. During the reign of the formidable Bahmani Sultanate, ruled by Allaudin Ahmad Shah, almost the entire expanse of Telangana came under his dominion by 1448 CE. This conquest followed the expulsion of local Hindu chiefs who had held sway in the region for years.

With most of Telangana under his control, Ahmad Shah appointed Sanjar Khan as the region’s governor. Khan proved to be a ruthless despot harbouring a profound hatred for the local Hindu population. He captured Hindus and forced them into servitude(Mukherjee Prabhat, The history of the Gajapati kings of Orissa, p.29), with women and children bearing the brunt of his brutality mostly. Throughout his rule, Hindus lived in perpetual fear of enslavement.

Meanwhile, in the Kingdom of Odisha, significant developments were underway. Under the leadership of Kapilendra Deva of the Suryavamsi Gajapati dynasty, a dynamic and forward-thinking ruler emerged. Unlike many of his contemporaries who adopted a defensive posture against Islamic kingdoms, Kapilendra Deva believed in taking the battle to enemy territories. Starting with a relatively modest domain comprising 5-6 districts surrounding his capital, Cuttack, in Odisha, he expanded his realm all the way to the Krishna River in modern-day Andhra Pradesh by 1448 CE. Along the way, he decisively defeated the Sultanate of Bengal and Malwa, annexing their territories.

With his dominion bordering that of Bahmanis he was not unaware of what was happening in Telengana. Therefore, the clash with the Bahmanis was just a matter of time. Sultan Ahmad Shah was well aware of the formidable Gajapati army’s military might, often reputed to include an astounding 2 lakh elephants (Mohapatra R P, Military history of Orissa, p. 122). While this might seem like an exaggeration, the Odia army indeed boasted a considerable number of elephants, which earned their kings the moniker “Gajapatis.” Nevertheless, the Sultan advised the stubborn Sanjar Khan to avoid tangling with the “possessors of elephants,”(Indian Antiquary Vol. XXVIII P. 237) recognizing that he was no match for them.

This counsel fell on deaf ears, and haughty Sanjar Khan engaged the Gajapati army in battle. The Gajapati army was well prepared and had eagerly awaited this opportunity to strike at the Bahmanis. The stage for a fierce confrontation was set in modern-day Khammam, Telangana. Leading this pivotal battle was Hamvira Deva, Kapilendra’s son, and it ultimately led to the slaying of the tyrant Sanjar Khan (Subrahmanyam R, The Suryavamsi Gajapatis of Orissa, p.49). Finally, the Hindus of the region could breathe a sigh of relief.

This marked the beginning of a series of invasions by Kapilendra into the Bahmani Sultanate’s territory. He not only liberated the entire Telangana region from the Bahmanis but also captured Mahur Fort, located in the modern-day Nanded district, Maharashtra from them. Other important forts like Racakonda, Devarkonda, Warangal (Subrahmanyam R, The Suryavamsi Gajapatis of Orissa, p.54) and many more fell into his hand. Ultimately, the Gajapati army laid siege to Bidar, the capital of the Bahmani kingdom in modern Karnataka. Sanjar Khan’s brutal reign was met with a resolute response from the Hindu conqueror Kapilendra Deva, culminating in the capture of the Bahmani capital (Subrahmanyam R, The Suryavamsi Gajapatis of Orissa, p.58). This historical episode bears an uncanny resemblance to the events in newly independent India. In the same region, the Razakars perpetrated heinous atrocities against the Hindu populace, and we witnessed how Sardar Patel’s brilliance ensured their demise.

Such historical events underscore the importance of leaders with a profound understanding of prevailing geopolitical circumstances and an unwavering commitment to Hindu interests. However, it is essential to remember that such responses require meticulous long-term planning and years of preparation. Our history stands as a testament to our ability to execute such strategies successfully, both in the past and potentially in the future. Unfortunately, the significant achievements of this great king who at one point ruled along the east coast from the Hooghly River of West Bengal in the north to Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu in the south, have not been much explored by earlier scholars due to various reasons. This author has tried to put those in the form of a book titled “Gajapati Kapilendra Deva, The history of the greatest Hindu conqueror of 15th Century India”.