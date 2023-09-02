On 1st September 2023, Maharashtra Police lathi-charged protesters who were on a fast unto death for their demand of the Maratha reservation. The incident took place in the Antarawali Sarati village in the Jalna district of Maharashtra. The incident has evoked sharp reactions across the state. Some vehicles were set on fire on the Dhule-Solapur highway. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, stones were pelted at three to four places and buses were vandalised. An attempt was also made to set a bus on fire at Sambhajinagar Bus Depot. As various political leaders and ministers have made different remarks about this incident, Sharad Pawar is set to visit the Antarawali Sarati village on 2nd September 2023.

Maratha Morcha coordinator Manoj Jarange Patil and 10 others sat on a protest demanding reservation in Antwarli Sarati village of Jalna district since August 29. The protest was in the form of a fast unto death. The condition of hunger striker Manoj Jarange Patil was deteriorating. On Thursday, the police personnel went to the hunger strike site and urged Manoj Jarange Patil to get admitted to the hospital. The protestors rejected the police instructions and asked the police to visit later on the next day.

On Friday, 1st September 2023, the police revisited the hunger strike protest site and attempted to take Manoj Jarange Patil to the hospital. The protestors present at the site then started pelting stones at the police and in this ruckus many police personnel were injured. This attack by the protestors forced the police to open lathi-charge. Some tear gas canisters were also fired. As the videos of the incident went viral on social media, the reactions were seen in various cities of Maharashtra. Stones were pelted in Beed, Jalna. State Transport buses were vandalised in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The incident in Jalna is unfortunate and serious. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde himself had held talks with the hunger strikers there. The government is working seriously on the issue of the Maratha reservation. This is a matter related to the Supreme Court judgment. So it’s not an issue that will be solved in a day. The hunger strikers were told that various efforts were being made to resolve it.”

Devendra Fadnavis added, “As the protesters were not ready to end their hunger strike their health was deteriorating. It is the responsibility of the government to admit any person to the hospital if his health is deteriorating. Efforts were made on Thursday to get the hunger strikers admitted to the hospital. But, the protestors told the police to come on the next day. After the police went there today (Friday), they were surrounded by the protestors and pelted with stones. Twelve police persons including officers and other policemen were injured. This has been followed by a lathi charge.”

Devendra Fadnavis said, “The lathi charge has been minimal. Some tear gas canisters were also fired. Had tear gas not been fired, the police would have faced a dire situation. I had given reservations to the Maratha community when I was the chief minister. Even now, the chief minister has formed a committee. Efforts are going on to address various demands of the Maratha community. No one should take the law into their own hands. The entire matter will be investigated. Whoever is at fault, action will be taken against him. Peace should be maintained.”

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “It is the role of the government to provide sustainable reservation. A petition has also been filed in the court. Chandrakant Patil’s sub-committee has been holding frequent meetings. The government is working to ensure that the Maratha community gets reservation that lasts in the courts. However, a high-level inquiry will be conducted into the incident. Action will be taken against those involved.”

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, “Prima facie, it appears that the Maratha protesters were lathi-charged, rubber bullets and abuse of force by the police is also seen. I assure the people of the state that a thorough, impartial investigation will be conducted into the role of the police in this regard and strict action will be taken against the guilty policemen. We have to ensure that this movement moves forward in a democratic manner while maintaining law and order.”

मराठा समाजाला आरक्षण मिळावं ही मागणी रास्त, न्याय्य मागणी आहे. या मागणीसाठी जालना जिल्ह्यातील अंबड येथे किंवा राज्यात कुठेही होणाऱ्या शांततामय आंदोलनाला आमचा, राज्यातील नागरिकांचा पाठिंबा आहे. मराठा आरक्षणाचा लढा रस्त्यावर आणि न्यायालयातही तितक्याच ताकदीनं लढण्याची आपली सगळ्यांची… — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) September 1, 2023

Sharad Pawar has once again taken this incident as an opportunity to broaden the differences between the Maratha and Brahmin communities in Maharashtra. In his initial reactions to this incident, Sharad Pawar attacked Devendra Fadnavis without directly naming him. He also insinuated that the police action is a reflection of the feelings the home minister has for a particular community.

Sharad Pawar said, “I got a call or two from Jalna and they told me what happened there. Manoj Jarange and his colleagues sat on a hunger strike. The police consulted them. Everything was going on peacefully in that discussion. However, after the discussion, an attempt was made to drive them out of the area using police force.”

Sharad Pawar added, “The protesters were severely lathi-charged. In fact, once discussed, there was no need for a lathi charge or the use of force. However, the state home minister might have suggested that if people working in such social sectors come out on the streets when their issues go unanswered, they (police) should use force.”

Sharad Pawar said, “The feeling of the state home minister towards certain elements is expressed through the actions of the police. This picture has been seen in Jalna. Why to blame the police for this? The police received such instructions from the top level and they performed. This led to acrimony between the police and the youth for no reason. The entire responsibility lies with the state government and those in charge of the home department.” It is notable that Sharad Pawar will visit the hunger strike site today.