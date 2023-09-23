On Saturday (23 September), a video of a scuffle between a man and a woman from a Noida society has gone viral. In the viral video, the woman can be observed verbally abusing the man, forcibly pulling his hair, and slapping him. This altercation reportedly occurred in AIMS Golf Avenue Society in Noida’s sector-75 area. It is claimed that the woman was angry as the man had removed a missing poster related to her dog.

In the one-minute viral video, the woman is initially seen grabbing a man’s t-shirt collar. In the viral video, she can be heard saying, “Is AOA (Apartment Owners Association) bigger than the Supreme Court.”

Later in the viral video, she is seen pushing the man and screaming while the man is seen asking the woman to calm down and maintain decorum during the conversation. However, during their altercation, the woman resorts to physical aggression, and even goes on to slap him.

Meanwhile, people present at the scene tried to intervene and mediate the situation.

According to the information received, the confrontation took place between the President of AIMS Golf Avenue Society, with media reports identifying him as Navin Mishra, and a woman resident, reportedly identified as Aashi Singh.

As per information received from the police, the incident occurred yesterday (22 September) and the man beaten up in the viral video is a member of the BJP.

Taking to X, the local police department informed about the incident and asserted that action had been initiated in this matter. The police further informed that a case has been registered at the police station in Noida Sector-113.

Regarding the incident, the Police said, “In the said incident, there was a dispute between the President of the society and a woman in AIMS GOLF AVENUE Society Sector-75 regarding the poster of a missing dog. A case has been registered at Police Station Sector-113 Noida, preventive action has been taken.”

उक्त प्रकरण में AIMS GOLF AVENUE सोसायटी सेक्टर-75 में सोसायटी के प्रेसिडेंट व महिला के बीच मिसिंग कुत्ते के पोस्टर को लेकर विवाद हो गया था। थाना सेक्टर-113 नोएडा पर अभियोग पंजीकृत है, निरोधात्मक कार्यवाही की जा चुकी है।

Following the incident, two different videos regarding the scuffle started doing rounds on the internet. On the basis of the viral video, clearly capturing the scuffle and remarks of those present there, several users shared it as a scuffle between a dog lover and an official of the society amid a surge in reports of dog menace in Delhi-NCR region particularly in housing societies. They also demanded that action should be taken against these so-called dog activists who have been endangering the lives of other residents, especially children.

Local media reports also conveyed the same that the society official alleged a dog activist physically beaten him for the removal of a missing dog’s poster.

Many users also pointed out a potential gender bias in the situation and called for action against the woman who assaulted a man. They argued that if the roles were reversed, there would likely be more emphasis on the genders of those involved in the altercation.

Dog lover's dominance in Noida: Young man dragged by the collar for removing photo of the dog, video goes viral @noidapolice



Where is gender equality? What if the man is treated the same as the man dragged by the collar?

Another user added that the attack on an AOA official by the woman is highly condemnable and demanded action against the woman and her associates.

Highlighting the viral incident where a man was seen beaten up by a woman, a men’s rights activist group, voicing for the National Commission for Men’s Rights, asserted that men too have the right to live with Dignity.

Aims Golf Avenue Society, Sector 75, Noida

Ab aur Nahi…#mentoo have the right to live with Dignity.

Come and Raise your Voice against injustices happening towards MEN because of their Gender.

2nd Oct 2023, 1pm, Jantar Mantar, Delhi#MasculinitySaturday pic.twitter.com/d1AQZGq7Mk — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) September 23, 2023

However, the incident also became a tool for political mudslinging as several users shared another video of the incident shot from a very distant place from where the incident unfolded to give it a political spin.

Taking to X, UP Congress alleged that the woman was wrongfully shown in a bad light and claimed that BJP leaders are engaged in hooliganism.

It stated, “Videos of hooliganism of BJP leaders surface every day from Noida societies. It is being told that in AIMS Golf Avenue 1 Society, BJP leader Naveen Mishra misbehaved with the woman and held her hand, but on the contrary, Noida Police registered an FIR against the woman.”

नोएडा की सोसायटियों से आए दिन भाजपा नेताओं के गुंडागर्दी की वीडियो सामने आती हैं।



बताया जा रहा है कि AIMS Golf Avenue 1 सोसायटी में भाजपा नेता नवीन मिश्रा ने महिला के साथ अभद्रता की, उसका हाथ पकड़ा लेकिन नोएडा पुलिस ने उल्टा महिला पर ही FIR दर्ज कर दिया।



नोएडा के श्रीकांत…

संसद, सड़क और अब सोसायटी हर जगह भाजपा नेता आतंक का पर्याय बन गए हैं। आम नागरिकों का जीना मुश्किल कर दिया है।



संसद, सड़क और अब सोसायटी हर जगह भाजपा नेता आतंक का पर्याय बन गए हैं। आम नागरिकों का जीना मुश्किल कर दिया है।

देखिए किस तरह नोएडा कि AIMS Golf Avenue 1 सोसायटी में BJP नेता नवीन मिश्रा सरेआम इतने लोगों की मौजूदगी में एक महिला के साथ अभद्रता कर रहा है, बार बार कहने पर भी हाथ नहीं…

However, a few users noted that the video was filmed from a distance and did not capture the full conversation that transpired during the altercation.

राहुल. गाँधी के पार्टी से झूठ की ही उम्मीद थी, खैर दूर से विडियो शूट किया हुआ डालकर अपने मर्जी का कैप्शन डाल दोगे तो क्या तुम्हारा झूठ एक्सपोज़ नहीं करेगा कोई?? महिला जबरन पोस्टर लगाकर सोसाइटी के दीवारों को गंदा कर रही थी, जब नविन मिश्रा नें रोका तो महिला नें उसपर हाथ उठाया गाली…

The user asserted, “Only lies were expected from Rahul Gandhi’s party. Well, if you post a video shot from a distance and put the caption of your choice, will no one expose your lies?? The woman was dirtying the walls of the society by forcibly putting up posters when Navin Mishra stopped her, the woman raised her hand at him and abused him, watch the video.”