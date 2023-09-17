Corruption has become rampant in Congress-ruled Rajasthan where recently another massive scam has surfaced. Here, a female official named Jyoti Bhardwaj appointed to the post of Financial Advisor in the Personnel Department of government secretary at the Jaipur Secretariat purchased 26 flats worth crores in a year and concluded their registration in only two days. Now, a disproportionate asset case has been registered in her name.

The property was bought from Ajay Singh, Director of Boney Buildtech located in JDA Market, Mansarovar Link Road, Jaipur and no loan was taken for it in anyone’s name. The cheques that were issued for the registration have not been cashed in one and a half years. The matter is ongoing in the court.

15 of them were registered in Jyoti Bhardwaj’s own name and 11 were in the name of her son Rohan Vashishtha. After the matter came to light, the builder charged that he had been a victim of fraud. The accused was in charge of making purchases at the Store of the Personnel Department. She previously served as Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University, formerly known as Matsya University’s financial controller as well as district treasurer in Alwar for a significant amount of time.

Employees are required to provide the government with information on their property every year. Three houses were stated in the property details by the culprit, one of which is in her husband Arvind Lawaniya’s name and he has an active loan on the same. The documents unveiled that the other two houses were in her name which were also on loan.

The 26 apartments valued at Rs 4 crore 71 lakh were recorded in the Sub Register Office in Jaipur on 4 and 5 March of last year along with Rs 30 lakh in stamp duty. Payment for the flat was made by cheque at the time of registration, but it has yet to be deposited in the bank. According to the registry, 15 flats bought for Rs 2.74 crore were registered in her name on 5 March and stamp duty totalling Rs. 17.8 lakh was paid for the same. The flat numbers 1205, 1207, 1203, 1204, 1214, 1216, 1007, 1014, 1015, 1016, 1104, 1105, 1115, 1116 and 1119 are registered in the name of Jyoti Bhardwaj.

On the other hand, the registration of 11 flats in the son’s name was completed on 4 March and comprises flat numbers 707, 714, 804, 807, 814, 816, 904, 1008, 919, 1004, and 916. They cost Rs 1.97 crore and Rs. 12.24 lakh in stamp duty was submitted.

Anurag Singh, son of the builder, alleged that they were scammed and all cheques had bounced. An investigation has been ordered in the case against the offender for financial irregularities and disproportionate assets. The Accounts and Personnel Department is looking into why she failed to include the acquisition in the yearly asset statement submitted by government officials and employees. A notice is being issued to the officer seeking clarification.

Action has been initiated to seek clarification by sending a notice to her in this regard. The perpetrator defended herself and claimed, “There is business transaction between Ajay Singh and my husband Arvind Lawaniya. The flat deal is a part of it. Only Anurag would be able to give complete information about this. The dispute between the two is also going on in the court.”

The spouse alleged that some cheques were in Jyoti Bhardwaj’s name while others were in his and the issue of the uncashed cheque is strictly a judicial one.