For the past few days, Sri Lanka’s capital, Colombo has been receiving intense rainfall which has cast imminent danger over the upcoming matches of Asia Cup 2023. The India-Pakistan match was called off yesterday due to rains after India scored 266 runs by opting to bat first. To avoid wash out of the rest of the games, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is reportedly mulling on a contingency plan. As per a report in the Indian Express, the cricketing body is planning to shift the venue of the Super Four stage matches of the Asia Cup.

Initially, Colombo was due to host all the Super Four matches including the final of Asia Cup 2023. But intense rainfall has compelled the organisers to shift the cricketing venue from the country’s capital, Colombo. Reportedly, these matches could likely be shifted to Pallekele and Kandy. However, even in that case, Pallekele could still pose a risk of rain.

The Indian Express reported that the teams have been apprised of the situation in Sri Lanka’s capital and added that Pallekele and Dambulla are being looked at as alternate options to host these matches.

Pertinently, this year Asia cricketing giants are locking horns in a 50-over format and it is being hosted in a hybrid model in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Apparently, Pakistan is hosting the event but when India refused to play in Pakistan, ACC zeroed in on Sri Lanka as the second venue. At that time, the Sri Lankan Cricket Board suggested that they could host the event in Dambulla, which is a dry region in the central part of the country.

But when both broadcasters and teams showed reluctance to travel to Dambulla, Sri Lanka chose Pallekele and Colombo for hosting these matches. However, given that it’s currently the monsoon season on the island, both of these areas have been getting intense rainfall for the last five days.

Strikingly, even the mega India-Pakistan clash yesterday (2 September) ended without a result as bad weather played spoilsports and the game got washed out. Although there is a week’s time before the first game is played in Colombo on 9 September, the bad weather forecast has raised concerns for ACC. It has forced ACC to rethink its strategy.

Interestingly, Sri Lanka usually avoids hosting matches in September after the first week due to rainy conditions. So, if the Super 4 stages take place in Colombo, it would be at the mercy of Rain God.

Now, with just two more matches remaining to be played in Pakistan, the ACC could likely take a final call on shifting the venue in the next 24-48 hours.