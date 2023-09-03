Sunday, September 3, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAmid heavy rains in Colombo, Super Four Matches of Asia Cup likely to be...
News ReportsSportsCricket
Updated:

Amid heavy rains in Colombo, Super Four Matches of Asia Cup likely to be shifted: Report

Initially, Colombo was due to host all the Super Four matches including the final of Asia Cup 2023. But intense rainfall has compelled the organisers to shift the cricketing venue from the country’s capital, Colombo. Reportedly, these matches could likely be shifted to Pallekele and Kandy.

OpIndia Staff
15

For the past few days, Sri Lanka’s capital, Colombo has been receiving intense rainfall which has cast imminent danger over the upcoming matches of Asia Cup 2023. The India-Pakistan match was called off yesterday due to rains after India scored 266 runs by opting to bat first. To avoid wash out of the rest of the games, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is reportedly mulling on a contingency plan. As per a report in the Indian Express, the cricketing body is planning to shift the venue of the Super Four stage matches of the Asia Cup.  

Initially, Colombo was due to host all the Super Four matches including the final of Asia Cup 2023. But intense rainfall has compelled the organisers to shift the cricketing venue from the country’s capital, Colombo. Reportedly, these matches could likely be shifted to Pallekele and Kandy. However, even in that case, Pallekele could still pose a risk of rain. 

The Indian Express reported that the teams have been apprised of the situation in Sri Lanka’s capital and added that Pallekele and Dambulla are being looked at as alternate options to host these matches.

Pertinently, this year Asia cricketing giants are locking horns in a 50-over format and it is being hosted in a hybrid model in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Apparently, Pakistan is hosting the event but when India refused to play in Pakistan, ACC zeroed in on Sri Lanka as the second venue. At that time, the Sri Lankan Cricket Board suggested that they could host the event in Dambulla, which is a dry region in the central part of the country.

But when both broadcasters and teams showed reluctance to travel to Dambulla, Sri Lanka chose Pallekele and Colombo for hosting these matches. However, given that it’s currently the monsoon season on the island, both of these areas have been getting intense rainfall for the last five days.

Strikingly, even the mega India-Pakistan clash yesterday (2 September) ended without a result as bad weather played spoilsports and the game got washed out. Although there is a week’s time before the first game is played in Colombo on 9 September, the bad weather forecast has raised concerns for ACC. It has forced ACC to rethink its strategy. 

Interestingly, Sri Lanka usually avoids hosting matches in September after the first week due to rainy conditions. So, if the Super 4 stages take place in Colombo, it would be at the mercy of Rain God. 

Now, with just two more matches remaining to be played in Pakistan, the ACC could likely take a final call on shifting the venue in the next 24-48 hours.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
651,550FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com