Bihar: ZA Islamia College of Siwan orders strict segregation of genders on campus, bans interaction among boys and girls

The order explicitly states, "Let it be notified that if male students and female students are seen together (sitting together/laughing) in the college premises, their enrolment will be canceled. This is a minority college established under Sections 29 and 30. The authority of all its management is vested in the Governing Body."

ZA Islamia College Siwan Bihar
ZA Islamia College Siwan Bihar. Image source: Facebook Page Siwan, Bihar
ZA Islamia PG College in Bihar‘s Siwan district has issued a controversial order, stating that students of opposite genders cannot sit together or interact on the campus. The directive, issued by Principal Idrish Alam on 3rd October, has stirred a major debate in the region.

The order explicitly states, “Let it be notified that if male students and female students are seen together (sitting together/laughing) in the college premises, their enrolment will be canceled. This is a minority college established under Sections 29 and 30. The authority of all its management is vested in the Governing Body.”

The decision comes on the heels of a recent altercation between two female students, which was caught on video both in the classroom and on the street. In response to the controversy surrounding the order, Principal Idris Alam explained that it was issued to deter similar incidents but acknowledged that it should not have been framed in such a manner.

Critics, however, have likened the order to a draconian measure, questioning the college’s stance on students interacting with their peers within the same institution. Educationists and intellectuals have urged the college administration to focus on improving the academic environment and increasing student engagement rather than imposing such Taliban-style restrictive measures.

The controversial directive has caused an uproar among students and the public alike. While the college administration claims it aims to instill discipline, concerns are growing about the impact of such a decision on the overall educational atmosphere at ZA Islamia PG College.

In the description, the IoC has blatantly whitewashed the act of sharing a cropped video without context as 'exposing'. It has hailed the act of branding some factual statements found in Islamic scriptures as 'blasphemy' and equated it with some kind of journalistic bravery, completely ignoring the fact that Islamists committed murder over it, and Nupur Sharma faces a threat of life due to Zubair's actions.
Mohammad Arshad Warsi involved in the ISIS Pune module was also in contact with the conspirators of the anti-Hindu Delhi riots of 2020

