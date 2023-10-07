On Saturday, October 7, the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas unleashed an unprecedented attack on Israel, by launching 5,000 rockets at residential areas of Israel along with a ground assault. Several innocent Israeli citizens have been killed during the attack while many others have been injured and held hostage by the armed Hamas terrorists.

Arabic media claimed 52 Israelis had been captured. Some of those captured appeared to have been killed.

Social media is replete with videos of Hamas terrorists parading what appeared to be stolen Israeli military vehicles, including a tank, through the streets and at least one dead Israeli soldier within Gaza being dragged and trampled by an angry crowd of Palestinians.

In some videos doing rounds on the internet, uniformed Hamas terrorists are seen capturing and torturing Israeli citizens and defence personnel while in others the terrorists in vehicles are seen parading naked bodies of Israeli citizens on the streets while shouting provocative slogans.

In one such video, an Israeli woman was seen abducted by the Hamas terrorists. They were forcing her inside a Jeep. All the terrorists in and around the Jeep were shouting slogans of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ while the helpless Israeli woman remained their captive.

Amidst all the brutality and torture being inflicted on innocent Israelis by the Palestinian terrorists, there is this usual bunch of Indian and Pakistani Islamists and Indian liberals who seem to be so elated at the unprecedented attack on innocent Israelis that as soon as the news of the heinous attack started flowing in, they descended on the microblogging site X to cheer the attack on Israel.

It is amazing that these devoted followers of the left-liberal and Islamist cabal harbour such a profound hatred towards Hindus that they have no qualms about endorsing such brutal terrorist activities carried out by Islamist jihadis and terrorists.

One such permanent member of this hate club is the far-left website Newslaundry columnist and former Aligarh Muslim University student leader Sharjeel Usmani who didn’t think twice before using the unfortunate incident to spew venom on the Hindus.

In a post which undoubtedly was a reflection of his unfeigned support for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and moreover, his rabid hatred for Hindus, Usmani wrote, “Unsurprising that Indian Hindu right wing is cheering for Israel as their entire existence is defined by opposition to what or who Muslims in India support. With Palestine.”

Sharjeel Usmani has a record of instigating communal passions and hatred against the Hindu community. He had earlier celebrated the death of Aaj Tak news anchor Rohit Sardana. In fact, last year, the Maharashtra Police registered an FIR against Sharjeel Usmani, a known Islamist hatemonger, for posting objectionable tweets against Hindus on X, formally Twitter.

Unsurprising that Indian Hindu right wing is cheering for Israel as their entire existence is defined by opposition to what or who Muslims in India support.



With Palestine 🇵🇸 — Sharjeel Usmani (@SharjeelUsmani) October 7, 2023

Prior to this, Usmani wrote in support of Palestine while defenceless Israeli citizens die as a result of the unprecedented Palestinian terrorist strike in Israel.

Palestine 🇵🇸 — Sharjeel Usmani (@SharjeelUsmani) October 7, 2023

Vikas Bailwal, a journalist working for DNA took to his X account to post a video by local journalist Baraah Abo Ramouz, where some police officials are seen pushing some women. Sharing the undated video, the DN Journalist wrote, “Israelis Beating Palestinians Women At Al-Aqsa Mosque And When Palestine Took Action And Some Fuck**g Hypocrites Are Crying.”

Several like-minded ‘liberals’ and Indian, as well as Pakistani Islamists, also took to X to cheer the attack on innocent Israelis by the Palestine-backed Islamist terrorist outfit Hamas.

For years, Israel brought Jews from all over the world and occupied the Palestinian land and settled them. Today, if the rightful owners of the Palestinian land acted a little harshly, they have run away with their feet on their heads. #PalestineUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/EOTmazVdxn — Nurmagomedov (@x_Aliways) October 7, 2023

Meanwhile, India has extended its support to Israel during this extremely difficult time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted from his X handle that his thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims of the attack on Israel by the Hamas terrorists.

Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2023

It is notable that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a terrorist attack. The top chair clearly recognising the heinous acts as a terrorist attack means that India is calling Hamas a terrorist organisation. PM Modi did not add any comments in favour of Palestine as Israel has already started counter-attacks. This is a clear message to those who align themselves with the Islamic terrorists calling Palestinians persecuted by Israel and ignoring the terrorist activities of Hamas. This shows that India will not support the terror activities of Palestinians, even though India has been taking a balanced stand on the Israel-Panestine issue.