Following the massive surprise attack on Israel from Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted from his X handle that his thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims of the attack on Israel by the Hamas terrorists. On India’s stand, Consul General of Israel, Kobbi Shoshani has also thanked India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted, “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.”

It is notable that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a terrorist attack. The top chair clearly recognising the heinous acts as a terrorist attack means that India is calling Hamas a terrorist organisation. PM Modi did not add any comments in favour of Palestine as Israel has already started counter-attacks. This is a clear message to those who align themselves with the Islamic terrorists calling Palestinians persecuted by Israel and ignoring the terrorist activities of Hamas. This shows that India will not support the terror activities of Palestinians, even though India has been taking a balanced stand on the Israel-Panestine issue.

Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, said, “I would like to thank thousands of messages that I’ve been getting since the morning from the people of India, supporting the state of Israel in such a way that warms my heart and the heart of the people of Israel on a very sad day today. The stand of the Indian Government today is of significant importance in the global war against terrorism. Prime Minister Modi is a global leader and is very important to us as a state, as a friend, and as a brother. The situation of attacking the sovereignty of the state of Israel is not acceptable.”

On 7th October (Saturday), the Jewish country came under one of the worst attacks in recent history after dozens of Hamas terrorists infiltrated the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas also fired over 5,000 rockets into Israel, causing massive casualties and damage. During this attack, the Hamas terrorists captured Israeli women and paraded them amidst the chants of the Islamic slogan ‘Allah Hu Akbar’.

Hamas terrorists captured several Israeli citizens and defence personnel during the attack and took them to the Gaza Strip. The videos of many such incidents have gone viral on social media.

According to a report in The Times of Israel, Palestinian terrorists from the Gaza Strip launched massive rocket barrages at southern and central Israel prompting it to declare a ‘state of war’. As per some reports, the terrorists have held several Israelis hostage and killed several civilians in indiscriminate firing.

The surprise attack against Israelis comes on a Jewish holiday. It also included a ground assault by dozens of uniformed gunmen who infiltrated the border town of Sderot and engaged in clashes with Israel Defense Force troops. Although it is unclear how many terrorists have infiltrated the country, on-ground reports from the Israeli town suggest that the numbers could be as high as 40-50.

The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv issued an important advisory on Saturday (7th October) for all Indian nationals currently in the Jewish nation. “In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant, and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities,” it said.

The Indian embassy in the Jew nation further emphasised, “Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters. For additional information, please see the Israeli Home Front Command website (https://www.oref.org.il/en) or their preparedness brochure.”