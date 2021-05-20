Thursday, May 20, 2021
FIR registered against Newslaundry columnist Sharjeel Usmani for his derogatory tweet against Hindus and Lord Ram

Sharjeel Usmani has a record of instigating communal passions and hatred against the Hindu community. He had earlier celebrated the death of Aaj Tak news anchor Rohit Sardana.

The Maharashtra Police has registered an FIR against far-left website Newslaundry columnist and former Aligarh Muslim University student leader Sharjeel Usmani for posting objectionable tweets against Hindus on Twitter.

According to the reports, Hindu activist Ambadas Ambhore, who is a member of Hindu Jagran Manch, had registered a complaint against radical Islamist Sharjeel Usmani in Maharashtra’s Jalna district over his disrespectful tweets against Hindu deity Lord Ram. In the complaint, Ambhore has said that the derogatory tweets had hurt Hindu sentiments.

Based on the complaint, the Ambad police has now registered a case against Sharjeel Usmani on Wednesday night under IPC Section 295-A (malicious act outraging religious feelings) and provisions of the Information Technology Act. The case will be transferred to the Jalna cyber department.

Sharjeel Usmani’s hatred against Hindus

Sharjeel Usmani, a known Islamist hatemonger, had used an unfortunate crime in Haryana to peddle hatred against the Hindu community. Usmani had attempted to communalize an ordinary crime in Haryana and had used derogatory words against Lord Ram, saying people who chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’ were nothing but terrorists.

In a tweet, Newslaundry columnist Sharjeel Usmani had said that Hindus who chant “Jai Shri Ram” are most likely terrorists.

Tweet by Sharjeel Usmani
Tweet by Sharjeel Usmani

The crime which Sharjeel Usmani used to defame Hindus is suspected to be a case of personal rivalry. One Asif was murdered during a clash between two groups. Only recently, the group Asif was associated with had attacked members of the other group. However, Usmani not only peddled misinformation by communalising the incident but also hurt the sentiments of Hindus by using derogatory words against Hindu slogans.

Sharjeel Usmani has a record of instigating communal passions and hatred against the Hindu community. He had earlier celebrated the death of Aaj Tak news anchor Rohit Sardana.

