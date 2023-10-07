On 7th October (Saturday), Israel came under one of the worst attacks in recent history after dozens of Hamas terrorists infiltrated the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas also fired over 5,000 rockets into Israel, causing massive casualties and damage. During this attack, the Hamas terrorists captured Israeli women and paraded them amidst the chants of the Islamic slogan ‘Allah Hu Akbar’.

Hamas terrorists have captured several Israeli citizens and defence personnel during the attack and took them to the Gaza Strip. The videos of many such incidents have gone viral on social media.

In one such video, an Israeli woman was seen abducted by the Hamas terrorists. They were forcing her inside a Jeep. All the terrorists in and around the Jeep were shouting slogans of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ while the helpless Israeli woman remained their captive.

In another such video, Hamas terrorists were seen parading the corpse of a dead Israeli woman in an open vehicle. The terrorists were shouting the Islamic slogan ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ in this video too. The dead body of the Israeli woman was stripped.

WARNING GRAPHIC: Palestinians strip the corpse of an Israeli woman, put it on display and desecrate it while shouting ‘Allah Akbar’.

Hamas and Israel are now at war. pic.twitter.com/qa1di87ac7 — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) October 7, 2023

Another video showed an elderly Israeli woman kidnapped by Hamas and being taken to the Gaza Strip. The woman was driving her golf cart when the terrorists captured her, and drove the cart away with her into Gaza. Most of these videos are shot by Hamas terrorists and posted on social media.

A video shows one couple capture by Hamas after which the woman was separated from her husband.

According to a report in The Times of Israel, Palestinian terrorists from the Gaza Strip launched massive rocket barrages at southern and central Israel prompting it to declare a ‘state of war’. As per some reports, the terrorists have held several Israelis hostage and killed several civilians in indiscriminate firing.

The surprise attack against Israelis comes on a Jewish holiday. It also included a ground assault by dozens of uniformed gunmen who infiltrated the border town of Sderot and engaged in clashes with Israel Defense Force troops. Although it is unclear how many terrorists have infiltrated the country, on-ground reports from the Israeli town suggest that the numbers could be as high as 40-50.

The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv issued an important advisory on Saturday (7th October) for all Indian nationals currently in the Jewish nation. “In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant, and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities,” it said.

📢*IMPORTANT ADVISORY FOR INDIAN NATIONALS IN ISRAEL*



For details visit-

Israel Home Front Command website: https://t.co/Sk8uu2Mrd4



Preparedness brochure: https://t.co/18bDjO9gL5 pic.twitter.com/LtAMGT9CwA — India in Israel (@indemtel) October 7, 2023

The Indian embassy in Israel further emphasised, “Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters. For additional information, please see the Israeli Home Front Command website (https://www.oref.org.il/en) or their preparedness brochure.”